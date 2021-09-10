Virginia vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) are double-digit favorites (-10.5) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1). The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.
Odds for Virginia vs. Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Virginia
-10.5
-110
-111
55.5
-111
-109
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 17.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 29.5 points per game, 26.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- This year, the Cavaliers put up 13.5 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Illini allow (29.5).
- The Cavaliers average 545.0 yards per game, 100.5 more yards than the 444.5 the Fighting Illini allow per outing.
- The Cavaliers have zero giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have two takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- The Fighting Illini did not cover the spread as 6.5-point favorites last time out against the UTSA Roadrunners, losing by a final score of 37-30.
- Sportsbooks listed a point total of 53 for the matchup, and the teams hit on the over.
- The Fighting Illini average 30.0 points per game, 30.0 more than the Cavaliers allow (0.0).
- Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 0.0 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 188.0 more yards per game (371.0) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (183.0).
- When Illinois amasses more than 183.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (0).
Virginia Top Players
- Brennan Armstrong leads his team with 339 passing yards (339.0 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage (21-of-31), throwing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
- Iraken Armstead has rushed for a team-high 54 yards on five carries (54.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year Wayne Taulapapa has rushed for 48 yards on five carries (48.0 ypg).
- Dontayvion Wicks has grabbed four passes for a team-high 94 yards. He averages 94.0 yards per game.
- Keytaon Thompson has hauled in five catches for 66 yards (66.0 yards per game).
- Demick Starling is averaging 65.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 65 yards and one touchdown.
Illinois Top Players
- Artur Sitkowski has passed for 390 yards while completing 59.6% of his throws (34-of-57), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (195.0 yards per game). He's also rushed nine times for 37 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per game.
- Mike Epstein has racked up a team-best 107 rushing yards (53.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Reggie Love III has 84 yards on 23 carries (42.0 ypg).
- This season Isaiah Williams has 14 catches and leads the team with 142 yards (71.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Deuce Spann has tacked on 76 yards (on two catches) and one touchdown.
- Daniel Barker is averaging 37.0 yards per game, racking up five receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Stadium: Scott Stadium