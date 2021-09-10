Virginia vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall meets with William & Mary Tribe head coach Mike London on the field after the game at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) are double-digit favorites (-10.5) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1). The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia vs. Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Virginia -10.5 -110 -111 55.5 -111 -109

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 17.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 29.5 points per game, 26.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Cavaliers against the spread at SISportsbook.

This year, the Cavaliers put up 13.5 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Illini allow (29.5).

The Cavaliers average 545.0 yards per game, 100.5 more yards than the 444.5 the Fighting Illini allow per outing.

The Cavaliers have zero giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have two takeaways .

Illinois Stats and Trends

The Fighting Illini did not cover the spread as 6.5-point favorites last time out against the UTSA Roadrunners, losing by a final score of 37-30.

Sportsbooks listed a point total of 53 for the matchup, and the teams hit on the over.

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Fighting Illini average 30.0 points per game, 30.0 more than the Cavaliers allow (0.0).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 0.0 points.

The Fighting Illini average 188.0 more yards per game (371.0) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (183.0).

When Illinois amasses more than 183.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (0).

Virginia Top Players

Brennan Armstrong leads his team with 339 passing yards (339.0 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage (21-of-31), throwing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Iraken Armstead has rushed for a team-high 54 yards on five carries (54.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Wayne Taulapapa has rushed for 48 yards on five carries (48.0 ypg).

Dontayvion Wicks has grabbed four passes for a team-high 94 yards. He averages 94.0 yards per game.

Keytaon Thompson has hauled in five catches for 66 yards (66.0 yards per game).

Demick Starling is averaging 65.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Illinois Top Players

Artur Sitkowski has passed for 390 yards while completing 59.6% of his throws (34-of-57), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (195.0 yards per game). He's also rushed nine times for 37 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per game.

Mike Epstein has racked up a team-best 107 rushing yards (53.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Reggie Love III has 84 yards on 23 carries (42.0 ypg).

This season Isaiah Williams has 14 catches and leads the team with 142 yards (71.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Deuce Spann has tacked on 76 yards (on two catches) and one touchdown.

Daniel Barker is averaging 37.0 yards per game, racking up five receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Game Info