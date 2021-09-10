Virginia Tech vs. Middle Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) are massive 20.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0). A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Middle Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Virginia Tech
-20.5
-105
-117
54.5
-109
-112
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67, is 12.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 25 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 29.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- Hokies games this season feature an average total of 66.0 points, a number 11.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- This year, the Hokies average just 2.0 more points per game (17.0) than the Blue Raiders allow (15.0).
- The Hokies collect 296.0 yards per game, 22.0 more yards than the 274.0 the Blue Raiders allow per outing.
- The Hokies have two giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have four takeaways .
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- The Blue Raiders score 40.0 more points per game (50.0) than the Hokies allow (10.0).
- The Blue Raiders rack up just 12.0 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Hokies give up (354.0).
- This season the Blue Raiders have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (3).
Virginia Tech Top Players
- This year, Braxton Burmeister has recorded 169 passing yards (169.0 yards per game) while going 12-for-19 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has added 42 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
- Jalen Holston has churned out a team-high 49 rushing yards (49.0 yards per game).
- Raheem Blackshear has three catches and paces his team with 66 receiving yards (66.0 ypg).
- Tre Turner's stat line this year shows four catches for 64 yards. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.
- James Mitchell is averaging 36.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.
Middle Tennessee Top Players
- Bailey Hockman leads the team with 215 passing yards (215.0 yards per game) and has a 77.3% completion percentage this year (17-of-22) while throwing three touchdowns.
- Frank Peasant has run for a team-high 27 yards on five carries (27.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Brad Anderson has 25 yards on three carries (25.0 ypg).
- This season Jaylin Lane has four receptions for a team-high 91 receiving yards (91.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- CJ Windham has also tacked on five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.
- This season DJ England-Chisolm is averaging 42.0 yards per game, with two catches for 42 yards and one touchdown.
Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Stadium: Lane Stadium