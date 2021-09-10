Oct 3, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Khalil Herbert (21) returns a kick against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Virginia Tech won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) are massive 20.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0). A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Virginia Tech -20.5 -105 -117 54.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67, is 12.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 25 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 29.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Hokies games this season feature an average total of 66.0 points, a number 11.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

This year, the Hokies average just 2.0 more points per game (17.0) than the Blue Raiders allow (15.0).

The Hokies collect 296.0 yards per game, 22.0 more yards than the 274.0 the Blue Raiders allow per outing.

The Hokies have two giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have four takeaways .

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

The Blue Raiders score 40.0 more points per game (50.0) than the Hokies allow (10.0).

The Blue Raiders rack up just 12.0 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Hokies give up (354.0).

This season the Blue Raiders have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (3).

Virginia Tech Top Players

This year, Braxton Burmeister has recorded 169 passing yards (169.0 yards per game) while going 12-for-19 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has added 42 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Jalen Holston has churned out a team-high 49 rushing yards (49.0 yards per game).

Raheem Blackshear has three catches and paces his team with 66 receiving yards (66.0 ypg).

Tre Turner's stat line this year shows four catches for 64 yards. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.

James Mitchell is averaging 36.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee Top Players

Bailey Hockman leads the team with 215 passing yards (215.0 yards per game) and has a 77.3% completion percentage this year (17-of-22) while throwing three touchdowns.

Frank Peasant has run for a team-high 27 yards on five carries (27.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Brad Anderson has 25 yards on three carries (25.0 ypg).

This season Jaylin Lane has four receptions for a team-high 91 receiving yards (91.0 per game) and one touchdown.

CJ Windham has also tacked on five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.

This season DJ England-Chisolm is averaging 42.0 yards per game, with two catches for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Game Info