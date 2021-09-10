Jul 22, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) are heavily favored by 42 points against the FCS Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Truist Field. The over/under for the game is set at 57.5.

This article does not include any stats or insights for Norfolk State, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Wake Forest -42 -108 -113 57.5 -109 -113

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 5.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 1.5 points lower than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 64.0 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Demon Deacons bested the Old Dominion Monarchs, 42-10. The Demon Deacons covered the spread as 31.5-point favorites.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 64-point over/under.

This year, the Demon Deacons average 7.0 fewer points per game (42.0) than the Spartans surrender (49.0).

The Demon Deacons rack up 352.0 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 441.0 the Spartans give up per outing.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Norfolk State Stats and Trends

This year the Spartans rack up per game (10.0) than the Demon Deacons give up (10.0).

The Spartans collect per game (272.0) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (272.0).

The Spartans have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest Top Players

This season, Sam Hartman has racked up 182 passing yards (182.0 yards per game) while connecting on 17 of 26 passes (65.4% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Christian Beal-Smith has run for a team-leading 74 yards on 11 carries (74.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has 48 yards on nine carries (48.0 ypg).

A.T. Perry has four catches and paces his team with 81 receiving yards (81.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Jaquarii Roberson has also contributed with six catches for 46 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 46.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Ke'Shawn Williams has caught three passes for 21 yards and one touchdown, averaging 21.0 receiving yards per game.

Norfolk State Top Players

Juwan Carter has thrown for 125 yards while completing 44.4% of his passes (8-of-18), with one touchdown and one interception this year (125.0 yards per game).

Kevin Johnson has racked up a team-best 56 rushing yards (56.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on one reception for 17 yards (17.0 yards per game).

J.J. Davis has 41 yards on 13 carries (41.0 ypg).

Justin Smith has two catches, leading his team with 48 yards (48.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.

Da'Quan Felton has tacked on two receptions for 32 yards.

Marcque Ellington has 21 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Norfolk State Spartans Game Info