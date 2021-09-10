Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) are heavily favored by 42 points against the FCS Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Truist Field. The over/under for the game is set at 57.5.
This article does not include any stats or insights for Norfolk State, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Wake Forest
-42
-108
-113
57.5
-109
-113
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 5.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 1.5 points lower than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 64.0 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Demon Deacons bested the Old Dominion Monarchs, 42-10. The Demon Deacons covered the spread as 31.5-point favorites.
- The total scoring in that game hit the under on 64-point over/under.
- This year, the Demon Deacons average 7.0 fewer points per game (42.0) than the Spartans surrender (49.0).
- The Demon Deacons rack up 352.0 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 441.0 the Spartans give up per outing.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Norfolk State Stats and Trends
- This year the Spartans rack up per game (10.0) than the Demon Deacons give up (10.0).
- The Spartans collect per game (272.0) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (272.0).
- The Spartans have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest Top Players
- This season, Sam Hartman has racked up 182 passing yards (182.0 yards per game) while connecting on 17 of 26 passes (65.4% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Christian Beal-Smith has run for a team-leading 74 yards on 11 carries (74.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Justice Ellison has 48 yards on nine carries (48.0 ypg).
- A.T. Perry has four catches and paces his team with 81 receiving yards (81.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jaquarii Roberson has also contributed with six catches for 46 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 46.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Ke'Shawn Williams has caught three passes for 21 yards and one touchdown, averaging 21.0 receiving yards per game.
Norfolk State Top Players
- Juwan Carter has thrown for 125 yards while completing 44.4% of his passes (8-of-18), with one touchdown and one interception this year (125.0 yards per game).
- Kevin Johnson has racked up a team-best 56 rushing yards (56.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on one reception for 17 yards (17.0 yards per game).
- J.J. Davis has 41 yards on 13 carries (41.0 ypg).
- Justin Smith has two catches, leading his team with 48 yards (48.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
- Da'Quan Felton has tacked on two receptions for 32 yards.
- Marcque Ellington has 21 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Norfolk State Spartans Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Stadium: Truist Field