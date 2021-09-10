Washington Football Team vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (L) and Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera (R) shake hands after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (0-0) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The over/under is set at 44.5 for the outing.

Washington Football Team vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Stadium: FedExField

Odds for Washington vs. Chargers

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington -1.5 -109 -112 44.5 -110 -110 -124 +100

Over/under insights

Washington played six games with over 44.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Last year, 10 of Los Angeles' 16 matchups went over 44.5 total points scored.

The Football Team and the Chargers combined to average 0.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 44.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 47.2 points per game last season, 2.7 more than the point total for this game.

The Football Team's average point total in outings last year was 44.4, 0.1 points less than the over/under in this game.

The average point total for the Chargers in 2020 was 2.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Washington stats and trends

Washington covered eight times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Football Team covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Washington's games.

The Football Team scored 20.9 points per game last year, 5.7 fewer than the Chargers surrendered per matchup (26.6).

Washington was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 26.6 points.

The Football Team averaged 26.1 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Chargers allowed per matchup (343.4) last year.

Washington was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team picked up more than 343.4 yards last season.

The Football Team turned the ball over eight more times (27 total) than the Chargers forced a turnover (19) last year.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles covered nine times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Chargers covered the spread four times last season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In Los Angeles' games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Last year the Chargers averaged 3.4 more points per game (24.0) than the Football Team gave up (20.6).

Los Angeles was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall last year when the team notched more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers racked up 382.1 yards per game last year, 77.5 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team gave up per matchup.

Los Angeles was 9-5 against the spread and 7-7 overall when the team totaled more than 304.6 yards last season.

The Chargers turned the ball over 16 times last year, seven fewer times than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).

Washington Top Players

Last year, Ryan Fitzpatrick totaled 2,091 passing yards (139.4 yards per game) while going 183-for-267 (68.5% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He tacked on 151 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.

Antonio Gibson took 170 carries for 795 rushing yards a season ago (49.7 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 247 yards (15.4 receiving yards per game).

Last season, J.D. McKissic ran for 365 yards on 85 carries (22.8 ypg), with one rushing touchdown. He also caught 80 passes for 589 yards (36.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Last season, Terry McLaurin hauled in 87 passes (on 134 targets) for 1,118 yards (69.9 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Logan Thomas also chipped in with 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 110 times and averaged 41.9 receiving yards per game.

Chargers Top Players

Justin Herbert racked up 4,336 passing yards (271.0 yards per game) with a 66.6% completion percentage last year (396-of-595), while throwing 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 234 rushing yards on 55 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler took 116 attempts for 530 rushing yards a season ago (53.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also caught 54 passes for 403 yards (40.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Joshua Kelley totaled 354 rushing yards on 111 carries (22.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground last season.

Last season Keenan Allen was targeted 147 times and collected 100 catches for 992 yards (66.1 ypg) and scored eight touchdowns.

Mike Williams' stat line last year showed 48 grabs for 756 yards and five touchdowns. He put up 47.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 85 times.

Jalen Guyton totaled 511 yards on 28 catches with three touchdowns in 2020, averaging 31.9 yards per game (on 55 targets).

