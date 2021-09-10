Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) and Washington State Cougars quarterback Xavier Ward (16) celebrate the go ahead touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (0-1) host the FCS Portland State Vikings on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The Cougars are heavily favored by 30.5 points in the game. The point total for the outing is set at 65.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington State vs. Portland State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Washington State -30.5 -110 -109 65.5 -109 -113

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 58 points per game, 7.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 75 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games have an average total of 64.5 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Cougars took the loss against the Utah State Aggies, 26-23. The Aggies won against the spread as 16.5-point underdogs.

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Cougars against the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to score 49 points, going under the 64.5-point over/under.

The Cougars put up 23.0 points per game, 26.0 fewer than the Vikings surrender per outing (49.0).

The Cougars collect 360.0 yards per game, 213.0 fewer yards than the 573.0 the Vikings give up per outing.

The Cougars have turned the ball over one time this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (4).

Portland State Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Vikings put up 35.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Cougars surrender (26.0).

The Vikings collect 36.0 more yards per game (477.0) than the Cougars give up (441.0).

The Vikings have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Cougars have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Washington State Top Players

Jayden de Laura leads the team with 155 passing yards (155.0 yards per game) and has a 54.5% completion percentage this year (12-of-22) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 42 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Max Borghi has taken 11 attempts for a team-leading 86 rushing yards (86.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught one pass for 27 yards .

Calvin Jackson Jr. has hauled in seven receptions for 91 yards, best on his team. He averages 91.0 receiving yards per game.

Donovan Ollie has hauled in two catches for 28 yards (28.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Portland State Top Players

This year, Davis Alexander has racked up 400 passing yards (400.0 yards per game) while going 23-for-47 (48.9% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Malik Walker has run for a team-leading 58 yards on 11 attempts (58.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Jobadiah Malary has 13 yards on four carries (13.0 ypg).

Beau Kelly has grabbed six passes for a team best 132 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 132.0 yards per game.

Darien Chase has hauled in six catches for 105 yards (105.0 yards per game).

Nate Bennett has 95 receiving yards on five receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 95.0 yards per game.

Washington State Cougars vs. Portland State Vikings Game Info