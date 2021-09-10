Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) host the FCS LIU Post Pioneers on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are heavily favored by 46.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 55.5.

Odds for West Virginia vs. LIU Post

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds West Virginia -46.5 -110 -110 55.5 -115 -107

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34, is 21.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 78 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 22.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

The Mountaineers took the loss 30-24 last time out when they met the Maryland Terrapins. The Terrapins were listed as 3-point underdogs and won against that spread.

The two teams combined to hit the under on the 55-point over/under.

This year, the Mountaineers put up 24.0 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Pioneers give up (48.0).

The Mountaineers average 325.0 yards per game, 269.0 fewer yards than the 594.0 the Pioneers allow per contest.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Pioneers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

LIU Post Stats and Trends

This year the Pioneers average 20.0 fewer points per game (10.0) than the Mountaineers give up (30.0).

The Pioneers collect 205.0 fewer yards per game (291.0) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (496.0).

The Pioneers have zero giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have zero takeaways .

West Virginia Top Players

Jarret Doege leads his team with 277 passing yards (277.0 per game) and has a 60% completion percentage (24-of-40), throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Leddie Brown has taken 17 attempts for a team-leading 73 rushing yards (73.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught four passes for 43 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Parker Moorer has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 yards per game) this year.

Sam James has five catches and paces his team with 65 receiving yards (65.0 ypg).

Sean Ryan has also added 48 yards on three catches. He averages 48.0 receiving yards per game this year.

LIU Post Top Players

This year, Camden Orth has put up 197 passing yards (197.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-30 (50% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has added 22 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Jonathon DeBique has churned out a team-best 34 rushing yards (34.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Derick Eugene has seven catches and paces his team with 115 receiving yards (115.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Owen Glascoe has contributed with 38 yards (on two catches).

This season Lemeko Mayes has caught two passes for 16 yards, averaging 16.0 receiving yards per game.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. LIU Post Pioneers Game Info