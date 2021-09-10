Western Michigan vs. Illinois State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) are favored by 10.5 points over the FCS Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The game has a 57-point over/under.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Illinois State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Western Michigan -10.5 -114 -108 57 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 6.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.0 points above the 54 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 67.0 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Saturday's total.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

The Broncos lost 47-14 last time out when they met the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines covered the spread as 17.5-point favorites.

The teams combined to go under the point total (67).

This year, the Broncos score 7.0 more points per game (14.0) than the Redbirds allow (7.0).

The Broncos collect only 12.0 more yards per game (317.0), than the Redbirds allow per contest (305.0).

The Broncos have zero giveaways this season, while the Redbirds have zero takeaways .

Illinois State Stats and Trends

This season the Redbirds rack up just 2.0 more points per game (49.0) than the Broncos give up (47.0).

The Redbirds average 60.0 fewer yards per game (491.0) than the Broncos give up per outing (551.0).

The Redbirds have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.

Western Michigan Top Players

This season, Kaleb Eleby has racked up 191 passing yards (191.0 yards per game) while completing 20 of 37 passes (54.1% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 16 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Sean Tyler has run for a team-leading 55 yards on 10 carries (55.0 yards per game).

La'Darius Jefferson has run for 38 yards on 10 carries (38.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Corey Crooms has four catches and paces his team with 58 receiving yards (58.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Bryce Nunnelly has also tacked on seven receptions for 52 yards.

This season Jaylen Hall has caught three passes for 46 yards, averaging 46.0 receiving yards per game.

Illinois State Top Players

This season, Bryce Jefferson has recorded 193 passing yards (193.0 yards per game) while completing 8 of 17 passes (47.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has added 37 rushing yards on seven carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Cole Mueller has churned out a team-best 111 rushing yards (111.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kevin Brown has run for 81 yards on six carries (81.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Austin Nagel has two receptions for a team-high 69 receiving yards (69.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has also added two receptions for 57 yards.

This season Tristan Bailey is averaging 25.0 yards per game, with one catch for 25 yards.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Illinois State Redbirds Game Info