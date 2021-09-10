Western Michigan vs. Illinois State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) are favored by 10.5 points over the FCS Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The game has a 57-point over/under.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Illinois State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Western Michigan
-10.5
-114
-108
57
-109
-112
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 6.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.0 points above the 54 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 67.0 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Saturday's total.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- The Broncos lost 47-14 last time out when they met the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines covered the spread as 17.5-point favorites.
- The teams combined to go under the point total (67).
- This year, the Broncos score 7.0 more points per game (14.0) than the Redbirds allow (7.0).
- The Broncos collect only 12.0 more yards per game (317.0), than the Redbirds allow per contest (305.0).
- The Broncos have zero giveaways this season, while the Redbirds have zero takeaways .
Illinois State Stats and Trends
- This season the Redbirds rack up just 2.0 more points per game (49.0) than the Broncos give up (47.0).
- The Redbirds average 60.0 fewer yards per game (491.0) than the Broncos give up per outing (551.0).
- The Redbirds have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.
Western Michigan Top Players
- This season, Kaleb Eleby has racked up 191 passing yards (191.0 yards per game) while completing 20 of 37 passes (54.1% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 16 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.
- Sean Tyler has run for a team-leading 55 yards on 10 carries (55.0 yards per game).
- La'Darius Jefferson has run for 38 yards on 10 carries (38.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- Corey Crooms has four catches and paces his team with 58 receiving yards (58.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Bryce Nunnelly has also tacked on seven receptions for 52 yards.
- This season Jaylen Hall has caught three passes for 46 yards, averaging 46.0 receiving yards per game.
Illinois State Top Players
- This season, Bryce Jefferson has recorded 193 passing yards (193.0 yards per game) while completing 8 of 17 passes (47.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has added 37 rushing yards on seven carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 37.0 yards per game.
- Cole Mueller has churned out a team-best 111 rushing yards (111.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kevin Brown has run for 81 yards on six carries (81.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Austin Nagel has two receptions for a team-high 69 receiving yards (69.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Kacper Rutkiewicz has also added two receptions for 57 yards.
- This season Tristan Bailey is averaging 25.0 yards per game, with one catch for 25 yards.
Western Michigan Broncos vs. Illinois State Redbirds Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3
- Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Stadium: Waldo Stadium