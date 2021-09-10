Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) are facing tough odds as 26-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Wisconsin Badgers (0-1). The over/under is set at 52 points for the outing.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Wisconsin -26 -112 -109 52 -112 -108

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 45 points per game, 7.0 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 21.0 points above the 31 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Badgers games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

The Badgers put up 10.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles give up per matchup (15.0).

The Badgers collect 73.0 more yards per game (365.0) than the Eagles allow per contest (292.0).

The Badgers have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (2).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

The Eagles score 19.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Badgers surrender (16.0).

The Eagles rack up 113.0 more yards per game (410.0) than the Badgers allow (297.0).

The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Wisconsin Top Players

Graham Mertz leads his team with 185 passing yards (185.0 per game) and has a 59.5% completion percentage (22-of-37), throwing zero touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Chez Mellusi has 31 attempts for a team-high 121 rushing yards (121.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries (56.0 yards per game) this year.

Danny Davis III has grabbed eight passes for a team-high 99 yards. He averages 99.0 yards per game.

Jake Ferguson's stat line this year shows nine catches for 52 yards. He puts up 52.0 receiving yards per game.

Kendric Pryor has 11 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Eastern Michigan Top Players

Darius Boone Jr. has 22 carries for a team-high 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jawon Hamilton has 64 yards on 15 carries (64.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Hassan Beydoun has three catches, leading his team with 58 yards (58.0 ypg) this season.

Dylan Drummond's stat line this year shows three catches for 52 yards. He puts up 52.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Dylan Summers is averaging 39.0 yards per game, with three catches for 39 yards.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Game Info