Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) are facing tough odds as 26-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Wisconsin Badgers (0-1). The over/under is set at 52 points for the outing.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Wisconsin
-26
-112
-109
52
-112
-108
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 45 points per game, 7.0 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 21.0 points above the 31 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Badgers games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Badgers to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- The Badgers put up 10.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles give up per matchup (15.0).
- The Badgers collect 73.0 more yards per game (365.0) than the Eagles allow per contest (292.0).
- The Badgers have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (2).
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Eagles score 19.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Badgers surrender (16.0).
- The Eagles rack up 113.0 more yards per game (410.0) than the Badgers allow (297.0).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Wisconsin Top Players
- Graham Mertz leads his team with 185 passing yards (185.0 per game) and has a 59.5% completion percentage (22-of-37), throwing zero touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Chez Mellusi has 31 attempts for a team-high 121 rushing yards (121.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Isaac Guerendo has rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries (56.0 yards per game) this year.
- Danny Davis III has grabbed eight passes for a team-high 99 yards. He averages 99.0 yards per game.
- Jake Ferguson's stat line this year shows nine catches for 52 yards. He puts up 52.0 receiving yards per game.
- Kendric Pryor has 11 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
Eastern Michigan Top Players
- Darius Boone Jr. has 22 carries for a team-high 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jawon Hamilton has 64 yards on 15 carries (64.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Hassan Beydoun has three catches, leading his team with 58 yards (58.0 ypg) this season.
- Dylan Drummond's stat line this year shows three catches for 52 yards. He puts up 52.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Dylan Summers is averaging 39.0 yards per game, with three catches for 39 yards.
Wisconsin Badgers vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium