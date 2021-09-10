Wyoming vs. Northern Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Wyoming Cowboys (1-0). An over/under of 44.5 is set for the game.
Odds for Wyoming vs. Northern Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Wyoming
-7
-106
-114
44.5
-108
-112
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
- The 57.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 12.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- The Cowboys average 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 21.0 per contest the Huskies give up.
- The Cowboys rack up 347.0 yards per game, 82.0 fewer yards than the 429.0 the Huskies allow per contest.
- The Cowboys have one giveaway this season, while the Huskies have one takeaway .
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Huskies score 22.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cowboys allow (16.0).
- The Huskies rack up 20.0 fewer yards per game (301.0) than the Cowboys allow per contest (321.0).
- The Huskies have one giveaway this season, while the Cowboys have one takeaway .
Wyoming Top Players
- This year, Sean Chambers has recorded 196 passing yards (196.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-26 (57.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has tacked on 51 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
- Xazavian Valladay has taken 19 attempts for a team-leading 77 rushing yards (77.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Ayden Eberhardt has grabbed four passes for a team best 71 yards. He averages 71.0 yards per game.
- Isaiah Neyor has tacked on 32 yards (on three catches).
- Treyton Welch has 25 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 25.0 yards per game.
Northern Illinois Top Players
- Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 136 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes (11-of-17), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (136.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game.
- Harrison Waylee has churned out a team-high 144 rushing yards (144.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added one catch for 16 yards (16.0 receiving yards per game).
- This season Tyrice Richie has two receptions for a team-high 64 receiving yards (64.0 per game).
- Messiah Travis has also chipped in with one reception for 20 yards.
Wyoming Cowboys vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: DeKalb, Illinois
- Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium