Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (25) tackles Northern Illinois Huskies running back Harrison Waylee (30) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Wyoming Cowboys (1-0). An over/under of 44.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Northern Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Wyoming -7 -106 -114 44.5 -108 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The 57.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 12.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

The Cowboys average 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 21.0 per contest the Huskies give up.

The Cowboys rack up 347.0 yards per game, 82.0 fewer yards than the 429.0 the Huskies allow per contest.

The Cowboys have one giveaway this season, while the Huskies have one takeaway .

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

The Huskies have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Huskies score 22.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cowboys allow (16.0).

The Huskies rack up 20.0 fewer yards per game (301.0) than the Cowboys allow per contest (321.0).

The Huskies have one giveaway this season, while the Cowboys have one takeaway .

Wyoming Top Players

This year, Sean Chambers has recorded 196 passing yards (196.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-26 (57.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has tacked on 51 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Xazavian Valladay has taken 19 attempts for a team-leading 77 rushing yards (77.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Ayden Eberhardt has grabbed four passes for a team best 71 yards. He averages 71.0 yards per game.

Isaiah Neyor has tacked on 32 yards (on three catches).

Treyton Welch has 25 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Northern Illinois Top Players

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 136 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes (11-of-17), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (136.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Harrison Waylee has churned out a team-high 144 rushing yards (144.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added one catch for 16 yards (16.0 receiving yards per game).

This season Tyrice Richie has two receptions for a team-high 64 receiving yards (64.0 per game).

Messiah Travis has also chipped in with one reception for 20 yards.

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Game Info