Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) pushes off a tackle. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Fsu V Notre Dame1753

The Florida State Seminoles (0-1) are heavily favored by 27 points against the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The total is 55.5 points for this game.

Odds for Florida State vs. Jacksonville State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Florida State -27 -112 -109 55.5 -112 -109

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38, is 17.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 16.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

Seminoles games this season feature an average total of 56.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Last game, the Seminoles lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 41-38. The Seminoles covered the spread as 7.5-point underdogs.

The total scoring in that game went over 56-point over/under.

This year, the Seminoles rack up 7.0 more points per game (38.0) than the Gamecocks give up (31.0).

The Seminoles collect 75.0 fewer yards per game (442.0) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (517.0).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (2).

Jacksonville State Stats and Trends

This year the Gamecocks put up 41.0 fewer points per game (0.0) than the Seminoles allow (41.0).

The Gamecocks average 275.0 fewer yards per game (156.0) than the Seminoles allow (431.0).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Seminoles have forced turnovers (1).

Florida State Top Players

Jordan Travis has thrown for 130 yards while completing 47.4% of his passes (9-of-19), with two touchdowns and three interceptions this year (130.0 yards per game).

Jashaun Corbin has taken 15 carries for a team-leading 144 rushing yards (144.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this year Treshaun Ward has rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries (76.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Ja'Khi Douglas has racked up three catches for 80 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 80.0 receiving yards per game.

Keyshawn Helton's stat line this year shows four catches for 53 yards. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game.

Malik McClain has totaled 21 yards on one catches, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

Jacksonville State Top Players

Zerrick Cooper has thrown for 86 yards while completing 51.4% of his passes (18-of-35). He's also carried the ball six times for 30 yards, averaging 30.0 yards per game.

Pat Jackson has 22 yards on two carries (22.0 ypg).

P.J. Wells has three catches, leading his team with 40 yards (40.0 ypg) this season.

Mike Pettway has added two receptions for 17 yards.

This season Leeshoen Jarrett is averaging 7.0 yards per game, with two catches for 7 yards.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Game Info