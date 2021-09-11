Sep 4, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (3) tackles Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) are heavily favored by 32 points against the FCS Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The contest has a point total set at 58.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Cal Poly

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Fresno State -32 -110 -110 58 -114 -107

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 4.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 25.5 points above the 32.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 62.0 points per game in 2021, 4.0 more than Saturday's total.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

The Bulldogs took the loss 31-24 last time out when they faced the Oregon Ducks. The Bulldogs were listed as 20.5-point underdogs and covered that spread.

The two teams combined to go under the point total (61.5).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.5 more points per game (34.5) than the Mustangs surrender (17.0).

Fresno State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 455.5 yards per game, 30.5 more yards than the 425.0 the Mustangs allow per outing.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (4 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Cal Poly Stats and Trends

This year the Mustangs score 12.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs give up (15.5).

The Mustangs rack up 129.5 more yards per game (362.0) than the Bulldogs give up (232.5).

This season the Mustangs have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (2).

Fresno State Top Players

This campaign, Jake Haener has put up 629 passing yards (314.5 yards per game) while completing 50 of 69 passes (72.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ronnie Rivers has rushed for a team-high 98 yards on 27 attempts (49.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 85 receiving yards on six catches (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year Jordan Mims has rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries (42.5 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Jalen Cropper has 10 receptions for a team-high 136 receiving yards (68.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has hauled in eight catches for 126 yards (63.0 yards per game).

Keric Wheatfall is averaging 47.5 yards per game, racking up eight receptions for 95 yards.

Cal Poly Top Players

Spencer Brasch has thrown for 318 yards while completing 60.5% of his passes (23-of-38), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (318.0 yards per game).

Shakobe Harper has picked up a team-high 29 rushing yards (29.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Lepi Lataimua has run for 10 yards on eight carries (10.0 yards per game) this year. He also has two catches for 28 yards (28.0 per game).

This season Michael Briscoe has three catches and leads the team with 83 yards (83.0 per game).

Chris Coleman has also contributed with four receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

This season Xavier Moore is averaging 61.0 yards per game, with five catches for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Cal Poly Mustangs Game Info