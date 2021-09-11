Fresno State vs. Cal Poly College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) are heavily favored by 32 points against the FCS Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The contest has a point total set at 58.
Odds for Fresno State vs. Cal Poly
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Fresno State
-32
-110
-110
58
-114
-107
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 4.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 25.5 points above the 32.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 62.0 points per game in 2021, 4.0 more than Saturday's total.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- The Bulldogs took the loss 31-24 last time out when they faced the Oregon Ducks. The Bulldogs were listed as 20.5-point underdogs and covered that spread.
- The two teams combined to go under the point total (61.5).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.5 more points per game (34.5) than the Mustangs surrender (17.0).
- Fresno State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.
- The Bulldogs average 455.5 yards per game, 30.5 more yards than the 425.0 the Mustangs allow per outing.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (4 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Cal Poly Stats and Trends
- This year the Mustangs score 12.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs give up (15.5).
- The Mustangs rack up 129.5 more yards per game (362.0) than the Bulldogs give up (232.5).
- This season the Mustangs have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (2).
Fresno State Top Players
- This campaign, Jake Haener has put up 629 passing yards (314.5 yards per game) while completing 50 of 69 passes (72.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Ronnie Rivers has rushed for a team-high 98 yards on 27 attempts (49.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 85 receiving yards on six catches (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this year Jordan Mims has rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries (42.5 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Jalen Cropper has 10 receptions for a team-high 136 receiving yards (68.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Josh Kelly has hauled in eight catches for 126 yards (63.0 yards per game).
- Keric Wheatfall is averaging 47.5 yards per game, racking up eight receptions for 95 yards.
Cal Poly Top Players
- Spencer Brasch has thrown for 318 yards while completing 60.5% of his passes (23-of-38), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (318.0 yards per game).
- Shakobe Harper has picked up a team-high 29 rushing yards (29.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Lepi Lataimua has run for 10 yards on eight carries (10.0 yards per game) this year. He also has two catches for 28 yards (28.0 per game).
- This season Michael Briscoe has three catches and leads the team with 83 yards (83.0 per game).
- Chris Coleman has also contributed with four receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.
- This season Xavier Moore is averaging 61.0 yards per game, with five catches for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Cal Poly Mustangs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Fresno, California
- Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field