The LSU Tigers (0-1) are heavily favored by 38.5 points against the FCS McNeese Cowboys on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. A total of 66.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for LSU vs. McNeese

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds LSU -38.5 -110 -111 66.5 -110 -111

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 3.5 points higher than the combined 63 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 13.5 points under the 80 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 68.5 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Saturday's total.

LSU Stats and Trends

The Tigers took the loss 38-27 last time out when they took on the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins covered the spread as 4-point underdogs.

The teams combined to hit the under on the 68.5-point over/under.

The Tigers put up 15.0 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Cowboys allow (42.0).

The Tigers average 379.0 more yards per game (379.0) than the Cowboys allow per outing (0.0).

The Tigers have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (0).

McNeese Stats and Trends

The Cowboys average 36.0 points per game, comparable to the 38.0 the Tigers give up.

The Cowboys collect 20.0 more yards per game (490.0) than the Tigers allow (470.0).

This year the Cowboys have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (1).

LSU Top Players

Max Johnson leads the team with 330 passing yards (330.0 yards per game) and has a 56.5% completion percentage this year (26-of-46) while throwing three touchdowns with one interception. He also has 16 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Tyrion Davis-Price has rushed for a team-leading 31 yards on 13 attempts (31.0 yards per game).

Kayshon Boutte has reeled in nine passes for a team-high 148 yards with three touchdowns. He averages 148.0 yards per game.

Trey Palmer has tacked on seven receptions for 47 yards.

Jaray Jenkins is averaging 46.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 46 yards.

McNeese Top Players

This year, Cody Orgeron has put up 367 passing yards (367.0 yards per game) while going 31-for-47 (66% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has added 35 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Stephon Huderson has taken 20 attempts for a team-leading 73 rushing yards (73.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Walker Wood has reeled in seven passes for a team best 104 yards. He averages 104.0 yards per game.

Joshua Matthews has added eight receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Mason Pierce has 47 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 47.0 yards per game.

LSU Tigers vs. McNeese Cowboys Game Info