Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) are heavily favored by 34.5 points against the FCS Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The game's over/under is 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nevada vs. Idaho State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Nevada -34.5 -110 -111 54.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 36 points per game, 18.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 52 points per game, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Wolf Pack defeated the California Golden Bears, 22-17. The Wolf Pack covered the spread as 3.5-point underdogs.

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Wolf Pack to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The teams combined to go under the point total (52.5).

This year, the Wolf Pack average 13.0 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Bengals surrender (35.0).

The Wolf Pack rack up 373.0 yards per game, just 5.0 more than the 368.0 the Bengals give up per contest.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Idaho State Stats and Trends

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Bengals rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (17.0).

The Bengals rack up 301.0 yards per game, 29.0 fewer yards than the 330.0 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Bengals have zero giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have one takeaway .

Nevada Top Players

This season, Carson Strong has racked up 312 passing yards (312.0 yards per game) while connecting on 22 of 39 passes (56.4% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Toa Taua has rushed for a team-leading 37 yards on 10 attempts (37.0 yards per game). He also averages 22.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 22 yards.

So far this year Devonte Lee has rushed for 36 yards on 11 carries (36.0 ypg).

Tory Horton has three catches and paces his team with 94 receiving yards (94.0 ypg).

Romeo Doubs has tacked on 83 yards (on six catches) and one touchdown.

Cole Turner has collected 75 yards on seven receptions, averaging 75.0 yards per game.

Idaho State Top Players

Tyler Vander Waal has passed for 229 yards while completing 44.2% of his throws (19-of-43), with one touchdown and three interceptions (229.0 yards per game).

Raiden Hunter has racked up a team-high 37 rushing yards (37.0 yards per game).

So far this year Malakai Rango has rushed for 34 yards on 13 carries (34.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown. Rango also makes an impact in the passing game, catching three passes for 21 (21.0 ypg).

Xavier Guillory has hauled in five passes for a team best 79 yards. He averages 79.0 yards per game.

Tanner Conner has chipped in with 54 yards (on three catches) and one touchdown.

This season Shane Dailey Jr. is averaging 30.0 yards per game, with three catches for 30 yards.

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Idaho State Bengals Game Info