The Ohio Bobcats (0-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) on Thursday, September 16, 2021 as a massive 19.5-point underdog. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Louisiana -19.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points or more only one time this year.

Ohio has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40, is 14.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 59.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.0 more than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 62.3, 7.8 points more than Thursday's over/under of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Last game, the Ragin' Cajuns beat the Nicholls State Colonels by a score of 27-24. The Colonels covered the spread as 26-point underdogs.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The total scoring in that game went under 64.5-point over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 22.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Bobcats allow per outing (28.5).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 376.0 yards per game, just 3.5 more than the 372.5 the Bobcats give up per contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Ohio Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Bobcats took on the Duquesne Dukes and lost by a final score of 28-26, failing to cover the spread as 28.5-point favorites.

Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Bobcats put up 13.5 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (31.0).

The Bobcats rack up 146.5 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (473.0).

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over one time, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 1 turnovers.

Louisiana Top Players

Levi Lewis has thrown for 282 yards while completing 70% of his passes (28-of-40), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (282.0 yards per game).

Chris Smith has 11 attempts for a team-high 54 rushing yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown. He also has four catches for 19 receiving yards (19.0 per game).

So far this year Montrell Johnson has run for 27 yards on six carries (27.0 ypg).

This season Jalen Williams has five receptions for a team-high 71 receiving yards (71.0 per game).

Errol Rogers Jr. has also chipped in with 50 yards on five catches. He averages 50.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Kyren Lacy is averaging 40.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio Top Players

This year, Kurtis Rourke has put up 142 passing yards (142.0 yards per game) while connecting on 21 of 28 passes (75% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 21 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

De'Montre Tuggle has rushed for a team-high 65 yards on 16 carries (65.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

O'Shaan Allison has 43 yards on nine carries (43.0 ypg).

Jerome Buckner has hauled in seven catches for 102 yards, best on his team. He averages 102.0 receiving yards per game.

Ty Walton has racked up 24 yards on three receptions, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

