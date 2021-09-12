Louisiana vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Ohio Bobcats (0-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) on Thursday, September 16, 2021 as a massive 19.5-point underdog. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisiana vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Louisiana
-19.5
-110
-110
54.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points or more only one time this year.
- Ohio has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40, is 14.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 59.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.0 more than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 62.3, 7.8 points more than Thursday's over/under of 54.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Ragin' Cajuns beat the Nicholls State Colonels by a score of 27-24. The Colonels covered the spread as 26-point underdogs.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Ragin' Cajuns to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- The total scoring in that game went under 64.5-point over/under.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 22.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Bobcats allow per outing (28.5).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 376.0 yards per game, just 3.5 more than the 372.5 the Bobcats give up per contest.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- In their most recent outing, the Bobcats took on the Duquesne Dukes and lost by a final score of 28-26, failing to cover the spread as 28.5-point favorites.
- Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- This year the Bobcats put up 13.5 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (31.0).
- The Bobcats rack up 146.5 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (473.0).
- This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over one time, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 1 turnovers.
Louisiana Top Players
- Levi Lewis has thrown for 282 yards while completing 70% of his passes (28-of-40), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (282.0 yards per game).
- Chris Smith has 11 attempts for a team-high 54 rushing yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown. He also has four catches for 19 receiving yards (19.0 per game).
- So far this year Montrell Johnson has run for 27 yards on six carries (27.0 ypg).
- This season Jalen Williams has five receptions for a team-high 71 receiving yards (71.0 per game).
- Errol Rogers Jr. has also chipped in with 50 yards on five catches. He averages 50.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Kyren Lacy is averaging 40.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Ohio Top Players
- This year, Kurtis Rourke has put up 142 passing yards (142.0 yards per game) while connecting on 21 of 28 passes (75% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 21 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
- De'Montre Tuggle has rushed for a team-high 65 yards on 16 carries (65.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- O'Shaan Allison has 43 yards on nine carries (43.0 ypg).
- Jerome Buckner has hauled in seven catches for 102 yards, best on his team. He averages 102.0 receiving yards per game.
- Ty Walton has racked up 24 yards on three receptions, averaging 24.0 yards per game.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Ohio Bobcats Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, September 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Stadium: Cajun Field