Maryland vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley celebrates after his team defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (2-0, Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2, Big Ten) in conference play on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Memorial Stadium.

Odds for Maryland vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Maryland -7.5 -103 -119 - - -

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in two games this season.

The Terrapins have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Terrapins rack up 12.3 more points per game (46) than the Fighting Illini surrender (33.7).

The Terrapins rack up 53.3 more yards per game (535) than the Fighting Illini give up per matchup (481.7).

Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 481.7 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over zero times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (4).

Illinois Stats and Trends

So far this year Illinois has one win against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Fighting Illini score 12.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Terrapins surrender (12).

Illinois is 1-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 12 points.

The Fighting Illini rack up 359.7 yards per game, 124.2 more yards than the 235.5 the Terrapins give up.

In games that Illinois churns out over 235.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Fighting Illini have four giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have five takeaways .

Maryland Top Players

Taulia Tagovailoa leads the team with 332 passing yards (332 yards per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage this year (26-of-36) while throwing three touchdowns.

Tayon Fleet-Davis has taken 18 carries for a team-leading 123 rushing yards (123 yards per game). He's also caught four passes for 18 yards (18 receiving yards per game).

This season Isaiah Jacobs has run for 50 yards on 14 carries (50 ypg). Jacobs also helps out in the passing game, catching three passes to lead the team with 23 (23 ypg).

Dontay Demus Jr. has six catches, leading his team with 133 yards (133 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

Rakim Jarrett has also added 122 yards on six catches and one touchdown. He averages 122 receiving yards per game this year.

Illinois Top Players

Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 390 yards while completing 59.6% of his passes (34-of-57), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (195 yards per game). He's also carried the ball nine times for 37 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per game.

Mike Epstein has racked up a team-best 107 rushing yards (53.5 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year Reggie Love III has rushed for 84 yards on 23 carries (42 ypg).

Isaiah Williams has reeled in 14 passes for a team-high 142 yards with one touchdown. He averages 71 yards per game.

Deuce Spann has hauled in two catches for 76 yards (38 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Daniel Barker is averaging 37 yards per game, racking up five receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Game Info