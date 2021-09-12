Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Trillion Coles (33) gets a hug from tight end Zach Marsh-Wojan (85) after a touchdown against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 17, 2021 against the UCF Knights (2-0). The over/under is set at 67.5.

Odds for UCF vs. Louisville

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds UCF -7.5 -110 -110 67.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

UCF has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points only twice this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is 9.0 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.0 fewer than the 67.5 total in this contest.

Knights games this season feature an average total of 67.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 67.5 over/under in this game is 5.0 points higher than the 62.5 average total in Cardinals games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

Last game, the Knights beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats by a score of 63-14. The Knights covered the spread as 45.5-point favorites.

The Knights have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

The teams combined to go over the point total (67).

This year, the Knights rack up 26.5 more points per game (49.5) than the Cardinals surrender (23.0).

UCF is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Knights average 220.0 more yards per game (622.0) than the Cardinals give up per contest (402.0).

In games that UCF piles up over 402.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Knights have two turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (3).

Louisville Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, the Cardinals picked up the win by a final score of 30-3, failing to cover the spread as 30-point favorites.

Bookmakers posted a point total of 62.5 for the matchup, and the teams went under.

This year the Cardinals put up 4.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Knights surrender (22.5).

Louisville is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Cardinals collect 117.0 more yards per game (398.0) than the Knights allow (281.0).

When Louisville amasses over 281.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (2) this season.

UCF Top Players

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 318 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (25-of-37), with four touchdowns and two interceptions this year (318.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 12 times for 64 yards, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Isaiah Bowser has rushed for a team-leading 172 yards on 33 carries (172.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 29.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 29 yards.

Jaylon Robinson has six catches, leading his team with 140 yards (140.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.

Brandon Johnson's stat line this year shows five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. He averages 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Ryan O'Keefe has caught three passes for 45 yards, averaging 45.0 yards per game this year.

Louisville Top Players

Micale Cunningham has thrown for 191 yards while completing 59.5% of his passes (22-of-37), with one touchdown and one interception this year (191.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 18 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 79.0 yards per game.

Jalen Mitchell has run for 49 yards on 12 carries (49.0 yards per game) this year.

Marshon Ford has grabbed four passes for a team-high 50 yards. He averages 50.0 yards per game.

Josh Johnson has also contributed with 40 yards on six catches. He averages 40.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Jordan Watkins has 35 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals Game Info