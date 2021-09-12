UCF vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 17, 2021 against the UCF Knights (2-0). The over/under is set at 67.5.
Odds for UCF vs. Louisville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
UCF
-7.5
-110
-110
67.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- UCF has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points only twice this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is 9.0 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.0 fewer than the 67.5 total in this contest.
- Knights games this season feature an average total of 67.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 67.5 over/under in this game is 5.0 points higher than the 62.5 average total in Cardinals games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Knights beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats by a score of 63-14. The Knights covered the spread as 45.5-point favorites.
- The Knights have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- The teams combined to go over the point total (67).
- This year, the Knights rack up 26.5 more points per game (49.5) than the Cardinals surrender (23.0).
- UCF is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
- The Knights average 220.0 more yards per game (622.0) than the Cardinals give up per contest (402.0).
- In games that UCF piles up over 402.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Knights have two turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (3).
Louisville Stats and Trends
- In their most recent outing against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, the Cardinals picked up the win by a final score of 30-3, failing to cover the spread as 30-point favorites.
- Bookmakers posted a point total of 62.5 for the matchup, and the teams went under.
- This year the Cardinals put up 4.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Knights surrender (22.5).
- Louisville is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
- The Cardinals collect 117.0 more yards per game (398.0) than the Knights allow (281.0).
- When Louisville amasses over 281.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (2) this season.
UCF Top Players
- Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 318 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (25-of-37), with four touchdowns and two interceptions this year (318.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 12 times for 64 yards, averaging 64.0 yards per game.
- Isaiah Bowser has rushed for a team-leading 172 yards on 33 carries (172.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 29.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 29 yards.
- Jaylon Robinson has six catches, leading his team with 140 yards (140.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
- Brandon Johnson's stat line this year shows five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. He averages 47.0 receiving yards per game.
- Ryan O'Keefe has caught three passes for 45 yards, averaging 45.0 yards per game this year.
Louisville Top Players
- Micale Cunningham has thrown for 191 yards while completing 59.5% of his passes (22-of-37), with one touchdown and one interception this year (191.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 18 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 79.0 yards per game.
- Jalen Mitchell has run for 49 yards on 12 carries (49.0 yards per game) this year.
- Marshon Ford has grabbed four passes for a team-high 50 yards. He averages 50.0 yards per game.
- Josh Johnson has also contributed with 40 yards on six catches. He averages 40.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Jordan Watkins has 35 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 35.0 yards per game.
UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Stadium: Cardinal Stadium