Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes square off when the Air Force Falcons (2-0, MWC) host the Utah State Aggies (2-0, MWC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is favored by 9 points. The over/under is 50.5 for the game.

Odds for Air Force vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Air Force -9 -104 -116 50.5 -112 -108

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 66 points per game, 15.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 32 points per game, 18.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 39.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 6.7 points below the 57.2 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

The Falcons came out on top 23-3 last time out when they faced the Navy Midshipmen. The Falcons covered the spread as 6-point favorites.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 39.5-point over/under.

This year, the Falcons score 5.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Aggies give up (23.5).

The Falcons collect 77.0 fewer yards per game (322.5) than the Aggies give up per matchup (399.5).

The Falcons have turned the ball over zero times this season, three fewer than the Aggies have forced (3).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 9 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Aggies score 37.0 points per game, 28.5 more than the Falcons give up (8.5).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 8.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 353.5 more yards per game (531.0) than the Falcons give up per contest (177.5).

When Utah State churns out over 177.5 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Air Force Top Players

Brad Roberts has taken 25 attempts for a team-leading 111 rushing yards (111.0 yards per game).

Micah Davis has put up 101 rushing yards on four carries (101.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this season. He also has two catches for 27 yards (27.0 per game).

David Cormier has hauled in one catch for 23 yards (23.0 yards per game).

Kris Campbell has caught zero passes for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards per game this year.

Utah State Top Players

This year, Logan Bonner has recorded 143 passing yards (143.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-24 (70.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has added 15 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Calvin Tyler Jr. has racked up a team-best 84 rushing yards (84.0 per game) and one touchdown.

John Gentry has run for 47 yards on 14 carries (47.0 yards per game) this year.

Deven Thompkins has eight catches, leading his team with 94 yards (94.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

Justin McGriff has also tacked on four receptions for 47 yards.

Derek Wright has caught four passes for 35 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game this year.

Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies Game Info