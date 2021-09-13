Alabama vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) prior to the game against Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (2-0, SEC) are 15-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0, SEC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The point total is set at 56.5.

Odds for Alabama vs. Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Alabama -15 -106 -114 56.5 -115 -105

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in all three games this season.

Florida's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 28.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 30.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.0 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 61.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

The Crimson Tide came out on top 48-14 last time out when they took on the Mercer Bears. The Bears covered the spread as 55-point underdogs.

This season, the Crimson Tide have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 15 points or more.

The total scoring in that game went over 60.5-point over/under.

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 29.0 more points per game (46.0) than the Gators give up (17.0).

Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 462.5 yards per game, 144.5 more yards than the 318.0 the Gators give up per outing.

In games that Alabama churns out more than 318.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, two fewer than the Gators have takeaways (3).

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has not covered the spread yet this year.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Gators score 25.0 more points per game (38.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (13.5).

When Florida records more than 13.5 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gators rack up 368.5 more yards per game (609.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (241.0).

Florida is 0-3 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 241.0 yards.

This season the Gators have four turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (5).

Alabama Top Players

This season, Bryce Young has put up 344 passing yards (344.0 yards per game) while completing 27 of 38 passes (71.1% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Brian Robinson Jr. has churned out a team-best 60 rushing yards (60.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Trey Sanders has 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Jameson Williams has four catches, leading his team with 126 yards (126.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.

John Metchie has hauled in six catches for 76 yards (76.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

This season Cameron Latu is averaging 43.0 yards per game, with three catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida Top Players

Emory Jones leads his team with 113 passing yards (113.0 per game) and has a 63% completion percentage (17-of-27), throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions. He also has 74 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 74.0 yards per game.

Anthony Richardson has churned out a team-high 160 rushing yards (160.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Malik Davis has 104 yards on 14 carries (104.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Ja'Markis Weston has reeled in three passes for a team-high 44 yards. He averages 44.0 yards per game.

Rick Wells has tacked on five catches for 36 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 36.0 receiving yards per game.

Dameon Pierce has 25 receiving yards on five receptions, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators Game Info