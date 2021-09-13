Arizona State vs. BYU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs by UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the BYU Cougars (2-0). The game's over/under is 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. BYU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Arizona State -3.5 -109 -111 50.5 -112 -109

Over/Under Insights

BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 13.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 22.0 points above the 28.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 1.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

The Sun Devils won 37-10 last time out when they faced the UNLV Rebels. The Rebels covered the spread as 34.5-point underdogs.

This season, the Sun Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun Devils against the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to hit the under on the 56-point over/under.

This year, the Sun Devils score 22.5 more points per game (39.0) than the Cougars surrender (16.5).

Arizona State is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.5 points.

The Sun Devils collect 58.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Cougars allow per outing (383.0).

In games that Arizona State totals more than 383.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Sun Devils have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

BYU Stats and Trends

The Cougars picked up a 26-17 victory last time out against the Utah Utes, covering the spread as 7-point underdogs.

The Cougars have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

BYU's games this season have not gone over any of three set point totals.

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Cougars put up 25.0 points per game, 13.0 more than the Sun Devils allow (12.0).

BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.0 points.

The Cougars rack up 368.0 yards per game, 178.5 more yards than the 189.5 the Sun Devils give up.

When BYU amasses more than 189.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (4).

Arizona State Top Players

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 132 yards while completing 83.3% of his passes (10-of-12). He's also carried the ball six times for 40 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Rachaad White has taken seven attempts for a team-leading 58 rushing yards (58.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has rushed for 52 yards on six carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

Curtis Hodges has hauled in two receptions for 56 yards, best on his team. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game.

Andre Johnson has tacked on two catches for 37 yards this year. He averages 37.0 receiving yards per game.

Ricky Pearsall has 27 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

BYU Top Players

Jaren Hall has thrown for 198 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes (18-of-28), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (198.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 36 yards, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Tyler Allgeier has taken 17 carries for a team-leading 94 rushing yards (94.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Neil Pau'u has eight receptions for a team-high 126 receiving yards (126.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Keanu Hill has hauled in three catches for 22 yards (22.0 yards per game).

This season Chris Jackson is averaging 20.0 yards per game, with two catches for 20 yards.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. BYU Cougars Game Info