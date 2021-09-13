Arizona State vs. BYU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the BYU Cougars (2-0). The game's over/under is 50.5.
Odds for Arizona State vs. BYU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Arizona State
-3.5
-109
-111
50.5
-112
-109
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 13.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 22.0 points above the 28.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 1.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- The Sun Devils won 37-10 last time out when they faced the UNLV Rebels. The Rebels covered the spread as 34.5-point underdogs.
- This season, the Sun Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- The two teams combined to hit the under on the 56-point over/under.
- This year, the Sun Devils score 22.5 more points per game (39.0) than the Cougars surrender (16.5).
- Arizona State is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.5 points.
- The Sun Devils collect 58.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Cougars allow per outing (383.0).
- In games that Arizona State totals more than 383.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.
BYU Stats and Trends
- The Cougars picked up a 26-17 victory last time out against the Utah Utes, covering the spread as 7-point underdogs.
- The Cougars have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- BYU's games this season have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- The Cougars put up 25.0 points per game, 13.0 more than the Sun Devils allow (12.0).
- BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.0 points.
- The Cougars rack up 368.0 yards per game, 178.5 more yards than the 189.5 the Sun Devils give up.
- When BYU amasses more than 189.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (4).
Arizona State Top Players
- Jayden Daniels has thrown for 132 yards while completing 83.3% of his passes (10-of-12). He's also carried the ball six times for 40 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per game.
- Rachaad White has taken seven attempts for a team-leading 58 rushing yards (58.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- DeaMonte Trayanum has rushed for 52 yards on six carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- Curtis Hodges has hauled in two receptions for 56 yards, best on his team. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game.
- Andre Johnson has tacked on two catches for 37 yards this year. He averages 37.0 receiving yards per game.
- Ricky Pearsall has 27 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
BYU Top Players
- Jaren Hall has thrown for 198 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes (18-of-28), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (198.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 36 yards, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
- Tyler Allgeier has taken 17 carries for a team-leading 94 rushing yards (94.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Neil Pau'u has eight receptions for a team-high 126 receiving yards (126.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Keanu Hill has hauled in three catches for 22 yards (22.0 yards per game).
- This season Chris Jackson is averaging 20.0 yards per game, with two catches for 20 yards.
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. BYU Cougars Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium