Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the first quarter as Texas Longhorns defensive back Nathan Parodi (14) misses a tackle at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as an overwhelming 23-point underdog. The point total is set at 52.5.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Georgia Southern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Arkansas -23 -110 -110 52.5 -112 -109

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to score 57 points per game, 4.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points more than the 50.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have scored an average of 55.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' two games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The total scoring in that game went over 57.5-point over/under.

The Razorbacks rack up 39.0 points per game, 7.5 more than the Eagles give up per matchup (31.5).

Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.5 points.

The Razorbacks average 62.0 fewer yards per game (422.0) than the Eagles give up per matchup (484.0).

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (0).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Eagles took on the Florida Atlantic Owls and lost by a final score of 38-6, failing to cover the spread as 7-point underdogs.

A point total of 48.5 was set for that game, which the teams hit the under on.

The Eagles put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (18.0) than the Razorbacks allow (19.0).

The Eagles rack up 96.5 more yards per game (378.5) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (282.0).

This year the Eagles have two turnovers, three fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (5).

Arkansas Top Players

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 128 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes (12-of-21), with one touchdown and one interception this year (128.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball nine times for 89 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 89.0 yards per game.

Trelon Smith has 22 carries for a team-high 102 rushing yards (102.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Tyson Morris has three catches and leads the team with 42 yards (42.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Treylon Burks has also added 42 yards on five catches. He averages 42.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has 16 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Georgia Southern Top Players

Cam Ransom leads his team with 90 passing yards (90.0 per game) and has a 61.5% completion percentage (8-of-13), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.

Logan Wright has taken 26 carries for a team-leading 178 rushing yards (178.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this year Amare Jones has run for 98 yards on 19 carries (98.0 ypg).

This season Khaleb Hood has three catches and leads the team with 39 yards (39.0 per game).

Jjay McAfee has hauled in two catches for 25 yards (25.0 yards per game).

Beau Johnson is averaging 25.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 25 yards.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Southern Eagles Game Info