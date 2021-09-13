Army vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Army Black Knights (2-0) host the UConn Huskies (0-3) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in matchup between FBS Independent opponents at Michie Stadium. UConn is a 33-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.
This article does not include any stats or insights for UConn, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.
Odds for Army vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Army
-33
-111
-110
51.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have gone over 51.5 points in all three games this season.
- UConn and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.5 points per game, 15 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 51.8, 0.3 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 7.7 points below the 59.2 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- The Black Knights won 38-35 last time out when they faced the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers covered the spread as 6-point underdogs.
- The teams combined to score 73 points, hitting the over on the 52-point over/under.
- The Black Knights rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (40.5) than the Huskies surrender (44).
- The Black Knights rack up 101.7 fewer yards per game (386), than the Huskies give up per matchup (487.7).
- The Black Knights have one giveaway this season, while the Huskies have two takeaways .
UConn Stats and Trends
- The Huskies fell short in their last outing by a final score of 49-0 against the Purdue Boilermakers, failing to cover the spread as 35-point underdogs.
- This season, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 33 points or more.
- The teams faced a total of 57.5 and hit on the under.
- The Huskies score 9.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than the Black Knights allow (22.5).
- The Huskies rack up 197.3 yards per game, 129.7 fewer yards than the 327 the Black Knights allow.
- This season the Huskies have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Black Knights' takeaways (3).
Army Top Players
- Jakobi Buchanan has run for 38 yards on 11 carries (38 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- This season Tyrell Robinson has one catches and leads the team with 40 yards (40 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Braheam Murphy has added one catch for 32 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 32 receiving yards per game.
- Sean Eckert has caught one pass for 26 yards, averaging 26 yards per game this year.
UConn Top Players
- This year, Jack Zergiotis has recorded 235 passing yards (117.5 yards per game) while completing 29 of 65 passes (44.6% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Kevin Mensah has taken 32 attempts for a team-leading 97 rushing yards (48.5 yards per game).
- Nathan Carter has run for 32 yards on 13 carries (16 yards per game) this year.
- This season Cameron Ross has eight receptions for a team-high 60 receiving yards (30 per game).
- Keelan Marion has added three receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
- This season Cameron Hairston is averaging 13 yards per game, with four catches for 26 yards.
Army Black Knights vs. UConn Huskies Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: West Point, New York
- Stadium: Michie Stadium