Sep 11, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights wide receiver Cole Caterbone (29) is hit by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Antwon Kincade (1) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights (2-0) host the UConn Huskies (0-3) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in matchup between FBS Independent opponents at Michie Stadium. UConn is a 33-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.

This article does not include any stats or insights for UConn, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for Army vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Army -33 -111 -110 51.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over 51.5 points in all three games this season.

UConn and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.5 points per game, 15 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 51.8, 0.3 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 7.7 points below the 59.2 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

The Black Knights won 38-35 last time out when they faced the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers covered the spread as 6-point underdogs.

The teams combined to score 73 points, hitting the over on the 52-point over/under.

The Black Knights rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (40.5) than the Huskies surrender (44).

The Black Knights rack up 101.7 fewer yards per game (386), than the Huskies give up per matchup (487.7).

The Black Knights have one giveaway this season, while the Huskies have two takeaways .

UConn Stats and Trends

The Huskies fell short in their last outing by a final score of 49-0 against the Purdue Boilermakers, failing to cover the spread as 35-point underdogs.

This season, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 33 points or more.

The teams faced a total of 57.5 and hit on the under.

The Huskies score 9.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than the Black Knights allow (22.5).

The Huskies rack up 197.3 yards per game, 129.7 fewer yards than the 327 the Black Knights allow.

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Black Knights' takeaways (3).

Army Top Players

Jakobi Buchanan has run for 38 yards on 11 carries (38 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

This season Tyrell Robinson has one catches and leads the team with 40 yards (40 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Braheam Murphy has added one catch for 32 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 32 receiving yards per game.

Sean Eckert has caught one pass for 26 yards, averaging 26 yards per game this year.

UConn Top Players

This year, Jack Zergiotis has recorded 235 passing yards (117.5 yards per game) while completing 29 of 65 passes (44.6% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Kevin Mensah has taken 32 attempts for a team-leading 97 rushing yards (48.5 yards per game).

Nathan Carter has run for 32 yards on 13 carries (16 yards per game) this year.

This season Cameron Ross has eight receptions for a team-high 60 receiving yards (30 per game).

Keelan Marion has added three receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

This season Cameron Hairston is averaging 13 yards per game, with four catches for 26 yards.

Army Black Knights vs. UConn Huskies Game Info