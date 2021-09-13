Sep 11, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) greets fans along the sidelines after a victory over the Texas Southern Tigers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (2-0, Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-1, Big 12) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 foes at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kansas is a 17-point underdog. The point total is set at 50 for the contest.

Odds for Baylor vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Baylor -17 -110 -110 50 -112 -108

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined for 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Saturday's total is 17 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, five fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 53.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50-point total for this game is 2.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Last game, the Bears knocked off the Texas Southern Tigers by a score of 66-7. The Bears covered the spread as 44.5-point favorites.

The Bears have been favored by 17 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

The two teams combined to hit the over on the 53-point over/under.

This year, the Bears average 16 more points per game (47.5) than the Jayhawks surrender (31.5).

The Bears rack up 188.5 more yards per game (550) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (361.5).

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 361.5 yards.

The Bears have one giveaway this season, while the Jayhawks have one takeaway .

Kansas Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the Jayhawks fell short by a final score of 49-22, failing to cover the spread as 26.5-point underdogs.

This year, the Jayhawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17 points or more.

A total of 52.5 was set for that game, which the teams went over.

This season the Jayhawks score six more points per game (19.5) than the Bears give up (13.5).

When Kansas puts up more than 13.5 points, it is 0-1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Jayhawks average 70.5 more yards per game (328.5) than the Bears allow (258).

This season the Jayhawks have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (4).

Baylor Top Players

Gerry Bohanon leads the team with 148 passing yards (148.0 yards per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage this year (15-of-24) .

Trestan Ebner has taken 20 carries for a team-leading 120 rushing yards (120.0 yards per game).

Abram Smith has rushed for 118 yards on 19 carries (118.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

R.J. Sneed has six catches, leading his team with 92 yards (92.0 ypg) this season.

Tyquan Thornton has tacked on five catches for 46 yards this year. He puts up 46.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Drake Dabney has caught one pass for 14 yards, averaging 14.0 receiving yards per game.

Kansas Top Players

Jason Bean has thrown for 163 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes (17-of-26), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (163.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards, averaging 54.0 yards per game.

So far this year Velton Gardner has run for 21 yards on 19 carries (21.0 ypg).

This season Mason Fairchild has four catches and leads the team with 58 yards (58.0 per game).

Trevor Wilson has chipped in with 50 yards (on five catches).

Lawrence Arnold has caught three passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 33.0 yards per game this year.

Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks Game Info