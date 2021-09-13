Boise State vs. Oklahoma State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) dives over UCF Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard (37) during the first quarter at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) are 5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Boise State Broncos (1-1). The contest has a 57.5-point over/under.

Odds for Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Boise State -5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68, is 10.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.5 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.8, 3.3 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's two games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

The teams combined to go over the 56.5-point over/under.

The Broncos rack up 23.0 more points per game (42.5) than the Cowboys allow (19.5).

When Boise State records more than 19.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos collect 30.5 more yards per game (372.0) than the Cowboys give up per contest (341.5).

The Broncos have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

The Cowboys picked up a 28-23 victory last time out against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, failing to cover the spread as 12-point favorites.

Oddsmakers posted a point total of 51 for the matchup, and the teams pushed.

The Cowboys put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.5 the Broncos allow.

The Cowboys average 113.5 fewer yards per game (341.0) than the Broncos allow (454.5).

This year the Cowboys have four turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

Boise State Top Players

This year, Hank Bachmeier has recorded 263 passing yards (263.0 yards per game) while connecting on 25 of 39 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Andrew Van Buren has churned out a team-best 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio has rushed for 23 yards on 12 carries (23.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Khalil Shakir has five catches and leads the team with 91 yards (91.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has contributed with 63 yards on four catches. He puts up 63.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Octavius Evans has caught four passes for 32 yards, averaging 32.0 yards per game this year.

Oklahoma State Top Players

Shane Illingworth leads the team with 315 passing yards (315.0 yards per game) and has a 55% completion percentage this year (22-of-40) while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

LD Brown has taken 15 carries for a team-leading 30 rushing yards (30.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this year Dezmon Jackson has rushed for 14 yards on three carries (14.0 ypg).

Tay Martin has six catches, leading his team with 107 yards (107.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

Brennan Presley has chipped in with four catches for 68 yards this year. He averages 68.0 receiving yards per game.

Jaden Bray has totaled 52 yards on two receptions, averaging 52.0 yards per game.

Boise State Broncos vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Info