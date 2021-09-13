Boise State vs. Oklahoma State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) are 5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Boise State Broncos (1-1). The contest has a 57.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Boise State vs. Oklahoma State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Boise State
-5
-110
-110
57.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in all three games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68, is 10.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.5 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.8, 3.3 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- In Boise State's two games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Broncos to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- The teams combined to go over the 56.5-point over/under.
- The Broncos rack up 23.0 more points per game (42.5) than the Cowboys allow (19.5).
- When Boise State records more than 19.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Broncos collect 30.5 more yards per game (372.0) than the Cowboys give up per contest (341.5).
- The Broncos have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- The Cowboys picked up a 28-23 victory last time out against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, failing to cover the spread as 12-point favorites.
- Oddsmakers posted a point total of 51 for the matchup, and the teams pushed.
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Cowboys put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.5 the Broncos allow.
- The Cowboys average 113.5 fewer yards per game (341.0) than the Broncos allow (454.5).
- This year the Cowboys have four turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).
Boise State Top Players
- This year, Hank Bachmeier has recorded 263 passing yards (263.0 yards per game) while connecting on 25 of 39 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.
- Andrew Van Buren has churned out a team-best 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Cyrus Habibi-Likio has rushed for 23 yards on 12 carries (23.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Khalil Shakir has five catches and leads the team with 91 yards (91.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Stefan Cobbs has contributed with 63 yards on four catches. He puts up 63.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Octavius Evans has caught four passes for 32 yards, averaging 32.0 yards per game this year.
Oklahoma State Top Players
- Shane Illingworth leads the team with 315 passing yards (315.0 yards per game) and has a 55% completion percentage this year (22-of-40) while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- LD Brown has taken 15 carries for a team-leading 30 rushing yards (30.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- So far this year Dezmon Jackson has rushed for 14 yards on three carries (14.0 ypg).
- Tay Martin has six catches, leading his team with 107 yards (107.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
- Brennan Presley has chipped in with four catches for 68 yards this year. He averages 68.0 receiving yards per game.
- Jaden Bray has totaled 52 yards on two receptions, averaging 52.0 yards per game.
Boise State Broncos vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Boise, Idaho
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium