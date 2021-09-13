Boston College vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) are heavy 16.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Temple Owls (1-1). This game has an over/under of 60 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Boston College vs. Temple
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Boston College
-16.5
-110
-110
60
-112
-109
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 77.5 points per game, 17.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 56.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.
- The average total in Eagles games this season is 57, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .
- The 52 PPG average total in Owls games this season is eight points fewer than this game's over/under.
Boston College Stats and Trends
- The Eagles won 45-28 last time out when they took on the UMass Minutemen. The Minutemen were listed as 38.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.
- The Eagles have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Eagles to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- The two teams combined to score 73 points, hitting the over on the 57-point over/under.
- The Eagles put up 48 points per game, 5.5 more than the Owls give up per matchup (42.5).
- When Boston College scores more than 42.5 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Eagles collect 498 yards per game, 135 more yards than the 363 the Owls allow per matchup.
- In games that Boston College piles up more than 363 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over two times, while the Owls have forced two.
Temple Stats and Trends
- The Owls picked up a 45-24 win last time out against the Akron Zips, covering the spread as 6.5-point favorites.
- The teams faced a point total of 52.5 and went over.
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Owls put up 15.5 more points per game (29.5) than the Eagles give up (14).
- The Owls collect 81 more yards per game (343) than the Eagles give up per contest (262).
- In games that Temple amasses more than 262 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Owls have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
Boston College Top Players
- This year, Phil Jurkovec has put up 303 passing yards (303 yards per game) while going 16-for-24 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 61 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 61 yards per game.
- Travis Levy has 32 yards on nine carries (32 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Zay Flowers has racked up seven receptions for 135 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 135 receiving yards per game.
- CJ Lewis' stat line this year shows three catches for 67 yards. He averages 67 receiving yards per game.
- This season Trae Barry is averaging 51 yards per game, with one catch for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Temple Top Players
- D'Wan Mathis has thrown for 148 yards while completing 32% of his passes (8-of-25), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (148 yards per game).
- Edward Saydee has churned out a team-high 57 rushing yards (57 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added two catches for 25 yards (25 receiving yards per game).
- Justin Lynch has rushed for 39 yards on six carries (39 yards per game) this year.
- Jose Barbon has racked up two receptions for 48 yards, best on his team. He averages 48 receiving yards per game.
- Randle Jones' stat line this year shows one catch for 38 yards. He averages 38 receiving yards per game.
Boston College Eagles vs. Temple Owls Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field