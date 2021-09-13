Boston College vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Colgate Raiders during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (2-0) are heavy 16.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Temple Owls (1-1). This game has an over/under of 60 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boston College vs. Temple

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Boston College -16.5 -110 -110 60 -112 -109

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 77.5 points per game, 17.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 56.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 57, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .

The 52 PPG average total in Owls games this season is eight points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boston College Stats and Trends

The Eagles won 45-28 last time out when they took on the UMass Minutemen. The Minutemen were listed as 38.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Eagles to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to score 73 points, hitting the over on the 57-point over/under.

The Eagles put up 48 points per game, 5.5 more than the Owls give up per matchup (42.5).

When Boston College scores more than 42.5 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 498 yards per game, 135 more yards than the 363 the Owls allow per matchup.

In games that Boston College piles up more than 363 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over two times, while the Owls have forced two.

Temple Stats and Trends

The Owls picked up a 45-24 win last time out against the Akron Zips, covering the spread as 6.5-point favorites.

The teams faced a point total of 52.5 and went over.

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Owls put up 15.5 more points per game (29.5) than the Eagles give up (14).

The Owls collect 81 more yards per game (343) than the Eagles give up per contest (262).

In games that Temple amasses more than 262 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Owls have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

Boston College Top Players

This year, Phil Jurkovec has put up 303 passing yards (303 yards per game) while going 16-for-24 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 61 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 61 yards per game.

Travis Levy has 32 yards on nine carries (32 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Zay Flowers has racked up seven receptions for 135 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 135 receiving yards per game.

CJ Lewis' stat line this year shows three catches for 67 yards. He averages 67 receiving yards per game.

This season Trae Barry is averaging 51 yards per game, with one catch for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Temple Top Players

D'Wan Mathis has thrown for 148 yards while completing 32% of his passes (8-of-25), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (148 yards per game).

Edward Saydee has churned out a team-high 57 rushing yards (57 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added two catches for 25 yards (25 receiving yards per game).

Justin Lynch has rushed for 39 yards on six carries (39 yards per game) this year.

Jose Barbon has racked up two receptions for 48 yards, best on his team. He averages 48 receiving yards per game.

Randle Jones' stat line this year shows one catch for 38 yards. He averages 38 receiving yards per game.

Boston College Eagles vs. Temple Owls Game Info