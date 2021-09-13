Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) breaks a tackle attempt by Murray State Racers linebacker Eric Samuta (34) in the second half of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Murray State Racers At Cincinnati Bearcats

The Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 51 is set in the contest.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Indiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Cincinnati -3 -119 -101 51 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 25.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, 16.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.5, 0.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.2 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

The Bearcats won 42-7 last time out when they met the Murray State Racers. The Racers covered the spread as 36.5-point underdogs.

The Bearcats have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

The two teams combined to score 49 points, going under the 51.5-point over/under.

The Bearcats average 21.5 more points per game (45.5) than the Hoosiers give up (24).

When Cincinnati scores more than 24 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bearcats average 184.5 more yards per game (466.5) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (282).

In games that Cincinnati picks up over 282 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (3).

Indiana Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the Idaho Vandals, the Hoosiers won by a final score of 56-14, covering the spread as 31.5-point favorites.

This season, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Indiana's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Hoosiers rack up 20.5 more points per game (31) than the Bearcats give up (10.5).

The Hoosiers collect 285.5 yards per game, 25.5 more yards than the 260 the Bearcats allow.

The Hoosiers have three giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have five takeaways .

Cincinnati Top Players

Desmond Ridder has thrown for 295 yards while completing 80% of his passes (20-of-25), with four touchdowns and one interception this year (295 yards per game). He's also carried the ball six times for 31 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31 yards per game.

Jerome Ford has rushed for a team-high 121 yards on 12 carries (121 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 19 receiving yards on two catches (19 yards per game) .

Evan Prater has 38 yards on four carries (38 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Tyler Scott has hauled in one receptions for 81 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 81 receiving yards per game.

Jadon Thompson has chipped in with 79 yards (on four catches).

Josh Whyle has 32 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 32 yards per game.

Indiana Top Players

Michael Penix Jr. leads his team with 156 passing yards (156 per game) and has a 45.2% completion percentage (14-of-31), throwing zero touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Stephen Carr has 19 carries for a team-high 57 rushing yards (57 per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Chris Childers has run for 14 yards on two carries (14 ypg).

This season Ty Fryfogle has five catches and leads the team with 84 yards (84 per game).

Peyton Hendershot has hauled in three catches for 26 yards (26 yards per game).

This season Miles Marshall has caught one pass for 21 yards, averaging 21 receiving yards per game.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers Game Info