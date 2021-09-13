Sep 11, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) scores a touchdown against South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive back Jaylen Evans (12) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes square off when the Clemson Tigers (1-1, ACC) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1, ACC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is favored by 28.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.

Odds for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Clemson -28.5 -108 -112 51.5 -108 -113

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points only twice this year.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 7.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 26 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.5 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.5, three points more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 54.3 points per game average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

The Tigers won 49-3 last time out when they took on the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs were listed as 50.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 56-point over/under.

The Tigers put up 6.5 more points per game (26) than the Yellow Jackets give up (19.5).

The Tigers collect 55.5 more yards per game (342) than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (286.5).

The Tigers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Yellow Jackets took on the Kennesaw State Owls and picked up the win by a final score of 45-17, covering the spread as 20-point favorites.

A total of 53 was set for that game, which the teams went over.

The Yellow Jackets average 26.5 more points per game (33) than the Tigers allow (6.5).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 6.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 175 more yards per game (420.5) than the Tigers give up per contest (245.5).

When Georgia Tech piles up over 245.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have two giveaways this season, while the Tigers have three takeaways .

Clemson Top Players

This year, D.J. Uiagalelei has put up 178 passing yards (178.0 yards per game) while going 19-for-37 (51.4% completion percentage) and throwing one interception.

Lyn-J Dixon has one attempts for a team-high 10 rushing yards (10.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has run for 7 yards on four carries (7.0 yards per game) this year.

Joseph Ngata has racked up six catches for 110 yards, best on his team. He averages 110.0 receiving yards per game.

Justyn Ross has contributed with four receptions for 26 yards.

Braden Galloway has totaled 13 yards on three receptions, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Georgia Tech Top Players

This season, Jordan Yates has racked up 135 passing yards (135.0 yards per game) while connecting on 12 of 18 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 27 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Jahmyr Gibbs has ran for a team-leading 99 yards on 20 carries (99.0 yards per game). He also averages 17.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 17 yards.

Jordan Mason has run for 96 yards on 15 carries (96.0 yards per game) this year.

Malachi Carter has six catches and paces his team with 92 receiving yards (92.0 ypg).

Kyric McGowan's stat line this year shows one catch for 22 yards and one touchdown. He averages 22.0 receiving yards per game.

