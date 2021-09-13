Sep 10, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) is tied up by Kansas Jayhawks safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3) at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (1-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as a 10.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 58.5.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Coastal Carolina -10.5 -111 -110 58.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 86.5, is 28 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 23 points above the 35.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is four points above the 54.5 average total in Bulls games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

The Chanticleers prevailed 49-22 last time out when they took on the Kansas Jayhawks. The .

This season, the Chanticleers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

The teams combined to score 71 points, hitting the over on the 52-point over/under.

This year, the Chanticleers rack up 33 more points per game (50.5) than the Bulls allow (17.5).

Coastal Carolina is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.

The Chanticleers collect 228.5 more yards per game (535) than the Bulls allow per contest (306.5).

When Coastal Carolina amasses over 306.5 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have one giveaway this season, while the Bulls have one takeaway .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Bulls took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers and fell short by a final score of 28-3, failing to cover the spread as 14-point underdogs.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

The teams faced a total of 54.5 and fell short.

The Bulls put up 36 points per game, 18 more than the Chanticleers allow (18).

The Bulls rack up 139.5 more yards per game (464) than the Chanticleers give up per outing (324.5).

When Buffalo churns out more than 324.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (0).

Coastal Carolina Top Players

Grayson McCall has passed for 262 yards while completing 84.2% of his throws (16-of-19), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (262 yards per game). He's also rushed two times for 24 yards, averaging 24 yards per game.

Shermari Jones has rushed for a team-high 100 yards on nine attempts (100 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this year Reese White has run for 62 yards on seven carries (62 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaivon Heiligh has hauled in six passes for a team-high 133 yards with one touchdown. He averages 133 yards per game.

Isaiah Likely's stat line this year shows five catches for 64 yards. He puts up 64 receiving yards per game.

Xavier Gravette has caught two passes for 54 yards and one touchdown, averaging 54 yards per game this year.

Buffalo Top Players

Kyle Vantrease leads his team with 231 passing yards (231 per game) and has a 78.9% completion percentage (15-of-19), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed for a team-leading 94 yards on 14 carries (94 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Kevin Marks has 72 yards on 13 carries (72 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Quian Williams has racked up five catches for 96 yards, best on his team. He averages 96 receiving yards per game.

Jovany Ruiz has also contributed with three catches for 76 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 76 receiving yards per game.

Marlyn Johnson has caught one pass for 26 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26 yards per game this year.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Buffalo Bulls Game Info