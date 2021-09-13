Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) celebrates a first down in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) are small favorites (-1.5) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The total for this matchup has been set at 50.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado vs. Minnesota

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Colorado -1.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -111

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota's games have gone over 50.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buffaloes and their opponents score an average of 50 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is eight points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado Stats and Trends

The Buffaloes came up short 10-7 last time out when they faced the Texas A&M Aggies. The Buffaloes covered the spread as 17-point underdogs.

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Buffaloes to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The total scoring in that game went under 50-point over/under.

The Buffaloes score 21 points per game, 14.5 fewer than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (35.5).

The Buffaloes rack up 96.5 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (418).

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have forced (3).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the Miami (OH) RedHawks, the Golden Gophers picked up the win by a final score of 31-26, failing to cover the spread as 19-point favorites.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

This season the Golden Gophers average 22.5 more points per game (31) than the Buffaloes allow (8.5).

Minnesota is 0-3 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 8.5 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 75.5 more yards per game (347.5) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (272).

When Minnesota piles up over 272 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buffaloes.

Colorado Top Players

Brendon Lewis has passed for 102 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (10-of-15), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (102 yards per game). He's also rushed eight times for 44 yards, averaging 44 yards per game.

Jarek Broussard has run for a team-high 94 yards on 15 carries (94 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Ashaad Clayton has 51 yards on eight carries (51 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Montana Lemonious-Craig has reeled in two passes for a team best 23 yards with one touchdown. He averages 23 yards per game.

La'Vontae Shenault's stat line this year shows two catches for 23 yards. He averages 23 receiving yards per game.

This season Alec Pell has caught one pass for 17 yards, averaging 17 receiving yards per game.

Minnesota Top Players

Tanner Morgan has thrown for 205 yards while completing 56% of his passes (14-of-25), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (205 yards per game).

Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for a team-leading 163 yards on 30 attempts (163 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Treyson Potts has rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries (34 yards per game) this year.

This season Daniel Jackson has three receptions for a team-high 58 receiving yards (58 per game).

Dylan Wright has also chipped in with five receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has totaled 44 yards on three receptions, averaging 44 yards per game.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Info