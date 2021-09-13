Eastern Michigan vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) are overwhelming 18-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-2). The game has a 55.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. UMass
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Eastern Michigan
-18
-110
-110
55.5
-109
-111
Over/Under Insights
- UMass' games have gone over 55.5 points in all three opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.5, is 17 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 17 points lower than the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Eagles games this season is 52, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .
- The 55.5-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 56.7 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Eagles took the loss against the Wisconsin Badgers, 34-7. The Badgers won against the spread as 26-point favorites.
- Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Eagles against the spread at SISportsbook.
- The teams combined to score 41 points, hitting the under on the 52-point over/under.
- The Eagles score 27 fewer points per game (21) than the Minutemen surrender (48).
- The Eagles average 283 fewer yards per game (251), than the Minutemen allow per matchup (534).
- This year, the Eagles have three turnovers, one fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (4).
UMass Stats and Trends
- In their most recent outing against the Boston College Eagles, the Minutemen fell short by a final score of 45-28, covering the spread as 38.5-point underdogs.
- This year, the Minutemen have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 18 points or more.
- A point total of 57 was set for that game, which the teams went over.
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Minutemen average seven fewer points per game (17.5) than the Eagles allow (24.5).
- The Minutemen rack up 272 yards per game, 133 fewer yards than the 405 the Eagles allow.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Eastern Michigan Top Players
- Darius Boone Jr. has run for a team-high 107 yards on 22 carries (107.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Jawon Hamilton has rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries (64.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- Hassan Beydoun has three catches, leading his team with 58 yards (58.0 ypg) this season.
- Dylan Drummond has hauled in three catches for 52 yards (52.0 yards per game).
- Dylan Summers has caught three passes for 39 yards, averaging 39.0 yards per game this year.
UMass Top Players
- Tyler Lytle leads his team with 167 passing yards (167.0 per game) and has a 45.2% completion percentage (14-of-31).
- Kay'Ron Adams has rushed for a team-high 32 yards on 11 attempts (32.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year Garrett Dzuro has run for 7 yards on one carries (7.0 ypg).
- This season Jermaine 'OC' Johnson Jr. has three catches and leads the team with 52 yards (52.0 per game).
- Taylor Edwards has contributed with 32 yards (on one catch).
- This season Josiah Johnson has caught two passes for 28 yards, averaging 28.0 receiving yards per game.
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. UMass Minutemen Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium