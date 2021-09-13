Eastern Michigan vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) sacks Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2435 101121wag

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) are overwhelming 18-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-2). The game has a 55.5-point over/under.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Eastern Michigan -18 -110 -110 55.5 -109 -111

Over/Under Insights

UMass' games have gone over 55.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.5, is 17 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 17 points lower than the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 52, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

The 55.5-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 56.7 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Eagles took the loss against the Wisconsin Badgers, 34-7. The Badgers won against the spread as 26-point favorites.

The teams combined to score 41 points, hitting the under on the 52-point over/under.

The Eagles score 27 fewer points per game (21) than the Minutemen surrender (48).

The Eagles average 283 fewer yards per game (251), than the Minutemen allow per matchup (534).

This year, the Eagles have three turnovers, one fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (4).

UMass Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the Boston College Eagles, the Minutemen fell short by a final score of 45-28, covering the spread as 38.5-point underdogs.

This year, the Minutemen have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 18 points or more.

A point total of 57 was set for that game, which the teams went over.

The Minutemen average seven fewer points per game (17.5) than the Eagles allow (24.5).

The Minutemen rack up 272 yards per game, 133 fewer yards than the 405 the Eagles allow.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Eastern Michigan Top Players

Darius Boone Jr. has run for a team-high 107 yards on 22 carries (107.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Jawon Hamilton has rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries (64.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Hassan Beydoun has three catches, leading his team with 58 yards (58.0 ypg) this season.

Dylan Drummond has hauled in three catches for 52 yards (52.0 yards per game).

Dylan Summers has caught three passes for 39 yards, averaging 39.0 yards per game this year.

UMass Top Players

Tyler Lytle leads his team with 167 passing yards (167.0 per game) and has a 45.2% completion percentage (14-of-31).

Kay'Ron Adams has rushed for a team-high 32 yards on 11 attempts (32.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Garrett Dzuro has run for 7 yards on one carries (7.0 ypg).

This season Jermaine 'OC' Johnson Jr. has three catches and leads the team with 52 yards (52.0 per game).

Taylor Edwards has contributed with 32 yards (on one catch).

This season Josiah Johnson has caught two passes for 28 yards, averaging 28.0 receiving yards per game.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. UMass Minutemen Game Info