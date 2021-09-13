Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs against the UAB Blazers defense during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0, SEC) are 30.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-0, SEC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium. The total is 48.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Georgia -30.5 -105 -115 48.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points just twice this season.

The two teams combine to score 66 points per game, 17.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 13.5 points per game, 35.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 56.5 points, 8.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Bulldogs beat the UAB Blazers, 56-7. The Bulldogs covered the spread as 22.5-point favorites.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs put up 33.0 points per game, 24.5 more than the Gamecocks allow per contest (8.5).

Georgia is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 8.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 397.5 yards per game, 211.5 more yards than the 186.0 the Gamecocks give up per matchup.

In games that Georgia amasses over 186.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have three giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have four takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

The Gamecocks picked up a 20-17 victory last time out against the East Carolina Pirates, covering the spread as 2.5-point favorites.

The teams faced a total of 56.5 and hit the under.

The Gamecocks average 33.0 points per game, 28.0 more than the Bulldogs allow (5.0).

South Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 5.0 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 383.0 yards per game, 206.0 more yards than the 177.0 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that South Carolina totals over 177.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over four times, while the Bulldogs have forced 4 turnovers.

Georgia Top Players

JT Daniels has thrown for 135 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes (22-of-30), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (135.0 yards per game).

Zamir White has churned out a team-high 74 rushing yards (74.0 yards per game).

Kendall Milton has 27 yards on six carries (27.0 ypg).

Brock Bowers has six catches and paces his team with 43 receiving yards (43.0 ypg).

Jaylen Johnson's stat line this year shows one catch for 21 yards. He averages 21.0 receiving yards per game.

South Carolina Top Players

Zeb Noland has thrown for 121 yards while completing 59.1% of his passes (13-of-22), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (121.0 yards per game).

Zaquandre White has churned out a team-high 128 rushing yards (128.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on four catches for 39 yards (39.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

MarShawn Lloyd has run for 55 yards on 14 carries (55.0 yards per game) this year. He also has one catch for 19 yards (19.0 per game).

Josh Vann has added two catches for 27 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 27.0 receiving yards per game.

Trey Adkins has totaled 19 yards on one catches, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Game Info