Georgia State vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia State Panthers (0-2) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Charlotte 49ers (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The game has a 64.5-point over/under.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Georgia State -2.5 -113 -107 64.5 -111 -109

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

Charlotte and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 16.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 70 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 60.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.5 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 58.8 average total in 49ers games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Last game, the Panthers lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 59-17. The Tar Heels covered the spread as 26-point favorites.

This season, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

The total scoring in that game hit the over on 65.5-point over/under.

The Panthers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (13.5) than the 49ers allow (19.0).

The Panthers collect 224.0 yards per game, 173.0 fewer yards than the 397.0 the 49ers allow per outing.

The Panthers have three giveaways this season, while the 49ers have three takeaways .

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is undefeated against the spread this year.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

A point total of 58 was set for that game, which the teams fell short of.

The 49ers rack up 16.5 fewer points per game (34.5) than the Panthers give up (51.0).

The 49ers collect 476.0 yards per game, only 5.5 fewer than the 481.5 the Panthers allow.

This year the 49ers have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Panthers' takeaways (1).

Georgia State Top Players

Cornelious Brown leads the team with 129 passing yards (129.0 yards per game) and has a 60% completion percentage this year (12-of-20) with one interception.

Destin Coates has churned out a team-best 48 rushing yards (48.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamyest Williams has rushed for 24 yards on six carries (24.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Jamari Thrash has seven receptions for a team-high 87 receiving yards (87.0 per game).

Roger Carter has chipped in with 17 yards on two catches. He puts up 17.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Terrance Dixon has totaled 10 yards on one catches, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

Charlotte Top Players

Chris Reynolds leads the team with 324 passing yards (324.0 yards per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (19-of-30) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 37 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown, averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Calvin Camp has taken nine attempts for a team-leading 42 rushing yards (42.0 yards per game).

Victor Tucker has hauled in eight receptions for 133 yards, best on his team. He averages 133.0 receiving yards per game.

Grant Dubose has contributed with four catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns this year. He puts up 118.0 receiving yards per game.

Ryan Carriere has caught one pass for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game this year.

Georgia State Panthers vs. Charlotte 49ers Game Info