Georgia State vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Georgia State Panthers (0-2) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Charlotte 49ers (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The game has a 64.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia State vs. Charlotte
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Georgia State
-2.5
-113
-107
64.5
-111
-109
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- Charlotte and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 16.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 70 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 64.5 total in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 60.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 64.5 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 58.8 average total in 49ers games this season.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Panthers lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 59-17. The Tar Heels covered the spread as 26-point favorites.
- This season, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Panthers against the spread at SISportsbook.
- The total scoring in that game hit the over on 65.5-point over/under.
- The Panthers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (13.5) than the 49ers allow (19.0).
- The Panthers collect 224.0 yards per game, 173.0 fewer yards than the 397.0 the 49ers allow per outing.
- The Panthers have three giveaways this season, while the 49ers have three takeaways .
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is undefeated against the spread this year.
- The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- A point total of 58 was set for that game, which the teams fell short of.
- Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The 49ers rack up 16.5 fewer points per game (34.5) than the Panthers give up (51.0).
- The 49ers collect 476.0 yards per game, only 5.5 fewer than the 481.5 the Panthers allow.
- This year the 49ers have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Panthers' takeaways (1).
Georgia State Top Players
- Cornelious Brown leads the team with 129 passing yards (129.0 yards per game) and has a 60% completion percentage this year (12-of-20) with one interception.
- Destin Coates has churned out a team-best 48 rushing yards (48.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jamyest Williams has rushed for 24 yards on six carries (24.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Jamari Thrash has seven receptions for a team-high 87 receiving yards (87.0 per game).
- Roger Carter has chipped in with 17 yards on two catches. He puts up 17.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Terrance Dixon has totaled 10 yards on one catches, averaging 10.0 yards per game.
Charlotte Top Players
- Chris Reynolds leads the team with 324 passing yards (324.0 yards per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (19-of-30) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 37 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown, averaging 37.0 yards per game.
- Calvin Camp has taken nine attempts for a team-leading 42 rushing yards (42.0 yards per game).
- Victor Tucker has hauled in eight receptions for 133 yards, best on his team. He averages 133.0 receiving yards per game.
- Grant Dubose has contributed with four catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns this year. He puts up 118.0 receiving yards per game.
- Ryan Carriere has caught one pass for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game this year.
Georgia State Panthers vs. Charlotte 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Center Parc Stadium