Iowa vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) are facing tough odds as 22.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0). The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa vs. Kent State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Iowa
-22.5
-110
-110
54.5
-114
-107
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have not yet scored more than 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- Kent State's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 11 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.5 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 45.5, nine points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 15.3 points below the 69.8 points per game average total in Golden Flashes games this season.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's two games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Hawkeyes to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- The total scoring in that game hit the under on 45-point over/under.
- The Hawkeyes average five more points per game (30.5) than the Golden Flashes allow (25.5).
- Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.5 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 201.5 fewer yards per game (238) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (439.5).
- The Hawkeyes have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have nine takeaways .
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has two wins against the spread in two games this year.
- The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.
- A point total of 72.5 was set for that game, which the teams fell short of.
- Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Golden Flashes score 23.5 more points per game (35) than the Hawkeyes surrender (11.5).
- The Golden Flashes collect 231 more yards per game (517) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (286).
- In games that Kent State picks up more than 286 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Golden Flashes have two turnovers, five fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (7).
Iowa Top Players
- Spencer Petras leads his team with 145 passing yards (145 per game) and has a 48.1% completion percentage (13-of-27).
- Tyler Goodson has taken 19 carries for a team-leading 99 rushing yards (99 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Ivory Kelly-Martin has 44 yards on eight carries (44 ypg).
- Sam LaPorta has five catches, leading his team with 83 yards (83 ypg) this season.
- Nico Ragaini has also added 21 yards on two catches. He averages 21 receiving yards per game this year.
- This season Tyrone Tracy Jr. has caught two passes for 15 yards, averaging 15 receiving yards per game.
Kent State Top Players
- Dustin Crum has thrown for 89 yards while completing 46.2% of his passes (12-of-26), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (89 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards, averaging 60 yards per game.
- Xavier Williams has run for a team-high 73 yards on eight attempts (73 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Keshunn Abram has three catches and paces his team with 24 receiving yards (24 ypg).
- Dante Cephas' stat line this year shows three catches for 21 yards. He averages 21 receiving yards per game.
- Javaughn Williams has 21 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 21 yards per game.
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium