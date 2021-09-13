Sep 11, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) are facing tough odds as 22.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0). The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Odds for Iowa vs. Kent State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Iowa -22.5 -110 -110 54.5 -114 -107

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet scored more than 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

Kent State's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.5 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 45.5, nine points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

The 54.5-point total for this game is 15.3 points below the 69.8 points per game average total in Golden Flashes games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's two games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 45-point over/under.

The Hawkeyes average five more points per game (30.5) than the Golden Flashes allow (25.5).

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.5 points.

The Hawkeyes average 201.5 fewer yards per game (238) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (439.5).

The Hawkeyes have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have nine takeaways .

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has two wins against the spread in two games this year.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.

A point total of 72.5 was set for that game, which the teams fell short of.

The Golden Flashes score 23.5 more points per game (35) than the Hawkeyes surrender (11.5).

The Golden Flashes collect 231 more yards per game (517) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (286).

In games that Kent State picks up more than 286 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Golden Flashes have two turnovers, five fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (7).

Iowa Top Players

Spencer Petras leads his team with 145 passing yards (145 per game) and has a 48.1% completion percentage (13-of-27).

Tyler Goodson has taken 19 carries for a team-leading 99 rushing yards (99 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Ivory Kelly-Martin has 44 yards on eight carries (44 ypg).

Sam LaPorta has five catches, leading his team with 83 yards (83 ypg) this season.

Nico Ragaini has also added 21 yards on two catches. He averages 21 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Tyrone Tracy Jr. has caught two passes for 15 yards, averaging 15 receiving yards per game.

Kent State Top Players

Dustin Crum has thrown for 89 yards while completing 46.2% of his passes (12-of-26), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (89 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards, averaging 60 yards per game.

Xavier Williams has run for a team-high 73 yards on eight attempts (73 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Keshunn Abram has three catches and paces his team with 24 receiving yards (24 ypg).

Dante Cephas' stat line this year shows three catches for 21 yards. He averages 21 receiving yards per game.

Javaughn Williams has 21 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 21 yards per game.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Game Info