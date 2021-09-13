Iowa State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell watches his team play the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) are a heavy 30.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the UNLV Rebels (0-2). The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Iowa State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Iowa State -30.5 -111 -110 52.5 -112 -108

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 38 points per game, 14.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 45.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 3.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Cyclones lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-17. The Hawkeyes won against the spread as 4-point underdogs.

The total scoring in that game went under 45-point over/under.

The Cyclones rack up 16.5 points per game, 19.5 fewer than the Rebels allow per matchup (36.0).

The Cyclones rack up 129.5 fewer yards per game (337.0), than the Rebels allow per outing (466.5).

This year, the Cyclones have turned the ball over four times, while the Rebels have forced four.

UNLV Stats and Trends

The Rebels lost in their last outing by a final score of 37-10 against the Arizona State Sun Devils, covering the spread as 34.5-point underdogs.

The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 30.5 points or more.

The teams combined to score 47 points, hitting the under on a total of 55.5 points.

The Rebels average 3.0 more points per game (21.5) than the Cyclones give up (18.5).

The Rebels rack up 247.0 yards per game, 23.0 more yards than the 224.0 the Cyclones give up.

This season the Rebels have turned the ball over two times, while the Cyclones have forced 2 turnovers.

Iowa State Top Players

Brock Purdy has thrown for 199 yards while completing 80.8% of his passes (21-of-26). He's also carried the ball nine times for 58 yards, averaging 58.0 yards per game.

Breece Hall has rushed for a team-leading 69 yards on 23 attempts (69.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 31.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 31 yards.

Xavier Hutchinson has reeled in seven passes for a team-high 88 yards. He averages 88.0 yards per game.

Tarique Milton has chipped in with 37 yards (on three catches).

UNLV Top Players

This year, Doug Brumfield has put up 117 passing yards (117.0 yards per game) while going 5-for-12 (41.7% completion percentage) and throwing one interception. He has tacked on 27 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Charles Williams has churned out a team-best 177 rushing yards (177.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has six catches and paces his team with 87 receiving yards (87.0 ypg).

Zyell Griffin has added 23 yards on one catch. He puts up 23.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has collected 15 yards on two receptions, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. UNLV Rebels Game Info