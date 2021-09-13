Iowa State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) are a heavy 30.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the UNLV Rebels (0-2). The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa State vs. UNLV
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Iowa State
-30.5
-111
-110
52.5
-112
-108
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 38 points per game, 14.5 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 45.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 3.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Cyclones lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-17. The Hawkeyes won against the spread as 4-point underdogs.
- Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Cyclones against the spread at SISportsbook.
- The total scoring in that game went under 45-point over/under.
- The Cyclones rack up 16.5 points per game, 19.5 fewer than the Rebels allow per matchup (36.0).
- The Cyclones rack up 129.5 fewer yards per game (337.0), than the Rebels allow per outing (466.5).
- This year, the Cyclones have turned the ball over four times, while the Rebels have forced four.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- The Rebels lost in their last outing by a final score of 37-10 against the Arizona State Sun Devils, covering the spread as 34.5-point underdogs.
- The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 30.5 points or more.
- The teams combined to score 47 points, hitting the under on a total of 55.5 points.
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Rebels average 3.0 more points per game (21.5) than the Cyclones give up (18.5).
- The Rebels rack up 247.0 yards per game, 23.0 more yards than the 224.0 the Cyclones give up.
- This season the Rebels have turned the ball over two times, while the Cyclones have forced 2 turnovers.
Iowa State Top Players
- Brock Purdy has thrown for 199 yards while completing 80.8% of his passes (21-of-26). He's also carried the ball nine times for 58 yards, averaging 58.0 yards per game.
- Breece Hall has rushed for a team-leading 69 yards on 23 attempts (69.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 31.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 31 yards.
- Xavier Hutchinson has reeled in seven passes for a team-high 88 yards. He averages 88.0 yards per game.
- Tarique Milton has chipped in with 37 yards (on three catches).
UNLV Top Players
- This year, Doug Brumfield has put up 117 passing yards (117.0 yards per game) while going 5-for-12 (41.7% completion percentage) and throwing one interception. He has tacked on 27 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
- Charles Williams has churned out a team-best 177 rushing yards (177.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams has six catches and paces his team with 87 receiving yards (87.0 ypg).
- Zyell Griffin has added 23 yards on one catch. He puts up 23.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has collected 15 yards on two receptions, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Iowa State Cyclones vs. UNLV Rebels Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium