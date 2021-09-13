Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as an overwhelming 26-point underdog. The over/under is 54.5 for the outing.

This article does not include any stats or insights for Old Dominion, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Liberty -26 -109 -112 54.5 -110 -111

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.0 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Flames games this season is 62.5, 8.0 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The 58.0 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Last game, the Flames knocked off the Troy Trojans by a score of 21-13. The Flames covered the spread as 3-point favorites.

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Flames against the spread at SISportsbook.

The teams combined to score 34 points, going under the 62.5-point over/under.

The Flames average 10.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Monarchs give up (24.5).

The Flames collect 171.5 more yards per game (441.0) than the Monarchs give up per outing (269.5).

In games that Liberty churns out more than 269.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Flames have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Monarchs have takeaways (1).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the Hampton Pirates, the Monarchs picked up the win by a final score of 47-7, covering the spread as 21.5-point favorites.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 26 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The teams faced a total of 55 and fell short.

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Monarchs put up 28.5 points per game, 18.5 more than the Flames give up (10.0).

The Monarchs rack up 171.5 more yards per game (422.0) than the Flames allow per matchup (250.5).

In games that Old Dominion totals over 250.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Flames have forced (1).

Liberty Top Players

This year, Malik Willis has collected 217 passing yards (217.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-23 (65.2% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has added 55 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Joshua Mack has churned out a team-best 66 rushing yards (66.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Demario Douglas has racked up seven catches for 84 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 84.0 receiving yards per game.

DJ Stubbs has hauled in three catches for 68 yards (68.0 yards per game).

This season Jaivian Lofton has caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 receiving yards per game.

Old Dominion Top Players

This year, Hayden Wolff has racked up 88 passing yards (88.0 yards per game) while going 11-for-17 (64.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Elijah Davis has taken 12 attempts for a team-leading 69 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game).

Blake Watson has 55 yards on 15 carries (55.0 ypg).

Stone Smartt has three catches, leading his team with 26 yards (26.0 ypg) this season.

Jordan Bly has also contributed with 25 yards on three catches. He averages 25.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Zack Kuntz has caught three passes for 19 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game this year.

Liberty Flames vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Game Info