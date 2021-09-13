Liberty vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as an overwhelming 26-point underdog. The over/under is 54.5 for the outing.
This article does not include any stats or insights for Old Dominion, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.
Odds for Liberty vs. Old Dominion
Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Liberty
-26
-109
-112
54.5
-110
-111
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.
- The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.0 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 62.5, 8.0 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The 58.0 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Flames knocked off the Troy Trojans by a score of 21-13. The Flames covered the spread as 3-point favorites.
- The teams combined to score 34 points, going under the 62.5-point over/under.
- The Flames average 10.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Monarchs give up (24.5).
- The Flames collect 171.5 more yards per game (441.0) than the Monarchs give up per outing (269.5).
- In games that Liberty churns out more than 269.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Flames have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Monarchs have takeaways (1).
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- In their most recent outing against the Hampton Pirates, the Monarchs picked up the win by a final score of 47-7, covering the spread as 21.5-point favorites.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 26 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- The teams faced a total of 55 and fell short.
- The Monarchs put up 28.5 points per game, 18.5 more than the Flames give up (10.0).
- The Monarchs rack up 171.5 more yards per game (422.0) than the Flames allow per matchup (250.5).
- In games that Old Dominion totals over 250.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Flames have forced (1).
Liberty Top Players
- This year, Malik Willis has collected 217 passing yards (217.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-23 (65.2% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has added 55 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
- Joshua Mack has churned out a team-best 66 rushing yards (66.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Demario Douglas has racked up seven catches for 84 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 84.0 receiving yards per game.
- DJ Stubbs has hauled in three catches for 68 yards (68.0 yards per game).
- This season Jaivian Lofton has caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 receiving yards per game.
Old Dominion Top Players
- This year, Hayden Wolff has racked up 88 passing yards (88.0 yards per game) while going 11-for-17 (64.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- Elijah Davis has taken 12 attempts for a team-leading 69 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game).
- Blake Watson has 55 yards on 15 carries (55.0 ypg).
- Stone Smartt has three catches, leading his team with 26 yards (26.0 ypg) this season.
- Jordan Bly has also contributed with 25 yards on three catches. He averages 25.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Zack Kuntz has caught three passes for 19 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game this year.
Liberty Flames vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Stadium: Williams Stadium