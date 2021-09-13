Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (5) hands the ball off to running back Corey Kiner (21) against the McNeese State Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) are facing tough odds as 20.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the LSU Tigers (1-1). The point total for the game is set at 61.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for LSU vs. Central Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds LSU -20.5 -111 -110 61 -114 -107

Over/Under Insights

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points just one time this season.

Central Michigan's games have yet to go over 61 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 65 points per game, 4.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39.5 points per game, 21.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 61 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 55.8 average total in Chippewas games this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

Last game, the Tigers beat the McNeese Cowboys by a score of 34-7. The Cowboys covered the spread as 39-point underdogs.

The Tigers have been favored by 20.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Tigers against the spread at SISportsbook.

LSU's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

This year, the Tigers average 13.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Chippewas give up (17.0).

LSU is 0-3 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 17.0 points.

The Tigers average 54.0 more yards per game (342.5) than the Chippewas give up per matchup (288.5).

In games that LSU picks up over 288.5 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over one time, while the Chippewas have forced one.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

Central Michigan's games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Chippewas average 12.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Tigers allow (22.5).

Central Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Chippewas collect 189.0 more yards per game (495.0) than the Tigers allow (306.0).

Central Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 306.0 yards.

The Chippewas have two giveaways this season, while the Tigers have two takeaways .

LSU Top Players

This year, Max Johnson has put up 330 passing yards (330.0 yards per game) while going 26-for-46 (56.5% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 16 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Tyrion Davis-Price has churned out a team-high 31 rushing yards (31.0 yards per game).

Kayshon Boutte has racked up nine receptions for 148 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 148.0 receiving yards per game.

Trey Palmer has also tacked on seven catches for 47 yards this year. He averages 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Jaray Jenkins has 46 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Central Michigan Top Players

Jacob Sirmon leads his team with 295 passing yards (295.0 per game) and has a 51.1% completion percentage (23-of-45), throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Lew Nichols has churned out a team-high 135 rushing yards (135.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added four catches for 40 yards (40.0 receiving yards per game).

Darius Bracy has run for 62 yards on three carries (62.0 yards per game) this year. He also has one catch for 29 yards (29.0 per game).

JaCorey Sullivan has eight catches, leading his team with 102 yards (102.0 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns this season.

Dallas Dixon has tacked on 83 yards on five catches. He averages 83.0 receiving yards per game this year.

LSU Tigers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Game Info