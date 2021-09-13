Marshall vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws as offensive lineman Will Ulmer (50) blocks Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Pryson Greer (96) durning the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0). The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Marshall -9 -110 -111 53.5 -111 -110

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in all three games this season.

East Carolina's games have yet to go over 53.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.5 points per game, 11.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 35 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.5 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 50.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.2 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 3.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Last game, the Thundering Herd knocked off the North Carolina Central Eagles by a score of 44-10. The Eagles covered the spread as 42.5-point underdogs.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Thundering Herd against the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to go over the point total (53.5).

This year, the Thundering Herd score 20.0 more points per game (46.5) than the Pirates surrender (26.5).

When Marshall puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 178.0 more yards per game (582.0) than the Pirates give up per matchup (404.0).

When Marshall churns out over 404.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Pirates have forced a turnover (4) this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is winless against the spread this year.

The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Pirates average 9.5 more points per game (18.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (8.5).

East Carolina is 0-3 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 8.5 points.

The Pirates rack up 34.5 more yards per game (322.0) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (287.5).

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over four times, while the Thundering Herd have forced 4 turnovers.

Marshall Top Players

This year, Grant Wells has recorded 333 passing yards (333.0 yards per game) while connecting on 20 of 30 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added 14 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Rasheen Ali has rushed for a team-leading 59 yards on 14 attempts (59.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Sheldon Evans has run for 27 yards on nine carries (27.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

This season Talik Keaton has five catches and leads the team with 100 yards (100.0 per game).

Corey Gammage has tacked on seven catches for 94 yards this year. He puts up 94.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Xavier Gaines is averaging 61.0 yards per game, with two catches for 61 yards.

East Carolina Top Players

Holton Ahlers leads the team with 295 passing yards (295.0 yards per game) and has a 55% completion percentage this year (22-of-40) while throwing two touchdowns with one interception. He also has 14 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Keaton Mitchell has rushed for a team-leading 50 yards on four attempts (50.0 yards per game). He also averages 79.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Rahjai Harris has totaled 22 rushing yards on eight carries (22.0 yards per game) this season. He also has four catches for 56 yards (56.0 per game).

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 51 yards on three receptions, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. East Carolina Pirates Game Info