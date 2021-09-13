Marshall vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0). The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Marshall vs. East Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Marshall
-9
-110
-111
53.5
-111
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in all three games this season.
- East Carolina's games have yet to go over 53.5 points this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.5 points per game, 11.0 more than the total in this contest.
- The 35 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.5 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 50.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.2 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 3.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Thundering Herd knocked off the North Carolina Central Eagles by a score of 44-10. The Eagles covered the spread as 42.5-point underdogs.
- The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.
- Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Thundering Herd against the spread at SISportsbook.
- The two teams combined to go over the point total (53.5).
- This year, the Thundering Herd score 20.0 more points per game (46.5) than the Pirates surrender (26.5).
- When Marshall puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 178.0 more yards per game (582.0) than the Pirates give up per matchup (404.0).
- When Marshall churns out over 404.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Pirates have forced a turnover (4) this season.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina is winless against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.
- East Carolina's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Pirates average 9.5 more points per game (18.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (8.5).
- East Carolina is 0-3 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 8.5 points.
- The Pirates rack up 34.5 more yards per game (322.0) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (287.5).
- This season the Pirates have turned the ball over four times, while the Thundering Herd have forced 4 turnovers.
Marshall Top Players
- This year, Grant Wells has recorded 333 passing yards (333.0 yards per game) while connecting on 20 of 30 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added 14 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
- Rasheen Ali has rushed for a team-leading 59 yards on 14 attempts (59.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Sheldon Evans has run for 27 yards on nine carries (27.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- This season Talik Keaton has five catches and leads the team with 100 yards (100.0 per game).
- Corey Gammage has tacked on seven catches for 94 yards this year. He puts up 94.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Xavier Gaines is averaging 61.0 yards per game, with two catches for 61 yards.
East Carolina Top Players
- Holton Ahlers leads the team with 295 passing yards (295.0 yards per game) and has a 55% completion percentage this year (22-of-40) while throwing two touchdowns with one interception. He also has 14 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
- Keaton Mitchell has rushed for a team-leading 50 yards on four attempts (50.0 yards per game). He also averages 79.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.
- Rahjai Harris has totaled 22 rushing yards on eight carries (22.0 yards per game) this season. He also has four catches for 56 yards (56.0 per game).
- Jsi Hatfield has racked up 51 yards on three receptions, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. East Carolina Pirates Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Huntington, West Virginia
- Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium