The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as 6-point underdogs. The game's point total is set at 54.5.

Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Michigan State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Miami (FL) -6 -108 -112 54.5 -112 -108

Over/Under Insights

Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Michigan State's games have gone over 54.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 4.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hurricanes games this season feature an average total of 57 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami (FL) Stats and Trends

The Hurricanes won 25-23 last time out when they met the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers were listed as 7.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.

This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.

The total scoring in that game went under 54.5-point over/under.

The Hurricanes rack up just 1.5 more points per game (19) than the Spartans surrender (17.5).

The Hurricanes rack up 320.5 yards per game, 31.5 fewer yards than the 352 the Spartans allow per contest.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (1).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the Youngstown State Penguins, the Spartans picked up the win by a final score of 42-14, failing to cover the spread as 28.5-point favorites.

Sportsbooks listed a point total of 52 for the matchup, and the teams went over.

This season the Spartans put up 6.5 more points per game (40) than the Hurricanes give up (33.5).

Michigan State is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.5 points.

The Spartans average 139.5 more yards per game (553) than the Hurricanes allow (413.5).

Michigan State is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 413.5 yards.

The Spartans have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Hurricanes.

Miami (FL) Top Players

D'Eriq King has passed for 179 yards while completing 76.7% of his throws (23-of-30), with one touchdown and two interceptions (179 yards per game).

Cam'Ron Harris has run for a team-high 37 yards on 12 attempts (37 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has rushed for 23 yards on seven carries (23 yards per game) this year.

Xavier Restrepo has three catches and paces his team with 55 receiving yards (55 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Keyshawn Smith has also added 40 yards on four catches. He averages 40 receiving yards per game this year.

Charleston Rambo has collected 34 yards on seven receptions, averaging 34 yards per game.

Michigan State Top Players

This year, Payton Thorne has collected 185 passing yards (185 yards per game) while going 15-for-25 (60% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has added 28 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 28 yards per game.

Kenneth Walker III has 23 carries for a team-high 264 rushing yards (264 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jayden Reed has five catches, leading his team with 64 yards (64 ypg) this season.

Tre Mosley has added four receptions for 59 yards.

Connor Heyward has 28 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 28 yards per game.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Michigan State Spartans Game Info