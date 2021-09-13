Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) is tackled by Washington Huskies defensive back Alex Cook (5) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) are heavy 27-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0). The total has been set at 54.5 points for this game.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Michigan -27 -112 -109 54.5 -113 -107

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more just one time this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 71.5 points per game, 17 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, seven fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolverines games have an average total of 54 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 5.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

The Wolverines won 31-10 last time out when they faced the Washington Huskies. The Wolverines were listed as 6.5-point favorites and covered that spread.

The two teams combined to go under the point total (47.5).

The Wolverines put up 39 points per game, 3.5 more than the Huskies surrender per outing (35.5).

The Wolverines average 469 yards per game, 57 more yards than the 412 the Huskies give up per outing.

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Huskies have two takeaways .

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

So far this season Northern Illinois has one win against the spread.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Huskies rack up 20.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Wolverines give up (12).

Northern Illinois is 1-0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 12 points.

The Huskies average 59 more yards per game (389) than the Wolverines give up per outing (330).

The Huskies have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Michigan Top Players

This year, Cade McNamara has racked up 136 passing yards (136 yards per game) while going 9-for-11 (81.8% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Blake Corum has 14 carries for a team-high 111 rushing yards (111 per game) and one touchdown. He also has two catches for 22 receiving yards (22 per game) and one touchdown.

A.J. Henning has run for 74 yards on one carries (74 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Ronnie Bell has reeled in one passes for a team-high 76 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 76 yards per game.

Daylen Baldwin has also added one catch for 69 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 69 receiving yards per game.

This season Erick All is averaging 23 yards per game, with three catches for 23 yards.

Northern Illinois Top Players

Rocky Lombardi leads the team with 136 passing yards (136 yards per game) and has a 64.7% completion percentage this year (11-of-17) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 23 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 23 yards per game.

Harrison Waylee has taken 27 carries for a team-leading 144 rushing yards (144 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught one pass for 16 yards .

Tyrice Richie has racked up two catches for 64 yards, best on his team. He averages 64 receiving yards per game.

Messiah Travis has added 20 yards (on one catch).

Michigan Wolverines vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Game Info