Sep 11, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Memphis Tigers (2-0). The over/under is 64 for this matchup.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Mississippi State -3 -118 -102 64 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points just one time this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78, is 14.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.5 points above the 55.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 64.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

The Bulldogs won 24-10 last time out when they faced the NC State Wolf Pack. The Bulldogs were listed as 1.5-point underdogs and covered that spread.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulldogs score 29.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Tigers give up per contest (33.5).

The Bulldogs collect 114.0 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Tigers allow per matchup (489.5).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

The Tigers picked up a 55-50 victory last time out against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, failing to cover the spread as 5.5-point favorites.

A total of 64.5 was set for that game, which the teams hit the over on.

The Tigers score 48.5 points per game, 26.5 more than the Bulldogs give up (22.0).

When Memphis records more than 22.0 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers average 281.5 more yards per game (633.5) than the Bulldogs give up (352.0).

When Memphis totals more than 352.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (5).

Mississippi State Top Players

Will Rogers has passed for 370 yards while completing 83% of his throws (39-of-47), with three touchdowns and one interception (370.0 yards per game).

Jo'Quavious Marks has taken 12 carries for a team-leading 71 rushing yards (71.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 27 yards (27.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

So far this year Dillon Johnson has run for 12 yards on two carries (12.0 ypg).

Jamire Calvin has hauled in three receptions for 67 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 67.0 receiving yards per game.

Jaden Walley has also contributed with four catches for 64 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 64.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Makai Polk has caught 10 passes for 57 yards, averaging 57.0 receiving yards per game.

Memphis Top Players

Seth Henigan has passed for 265 yards while completing 59.4% of his throws (19-of-32), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (265.0 yards per game).

Brandon Thomas has 16 carries for a team-high 147 rushing yards (147.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 84 yards on nine carries (84.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Javon Ivory has hauled in five receptions for 106 yards, best on his team. He averages 106.0 receiving yards per game.

Gabriel Rogers has contributed with three catches for 59 yards this year. He puts up 59.0 receiving yards per game.

Calvin Austin III is averaging 47.0 yards per game, racking up six receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Memphis Tigers Game Info