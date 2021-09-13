Nevada vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project a close game when the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) as only 2-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 48.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Nevada vs. Kansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Nevada
-2
-109
-112
48.5
-108
-113
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points just two times this year.
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 63 points per game, 14.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 20 points above the 28.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 55.2, 6.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has played two games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Wolf Pack to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Wolf Pack average 35.5 points per game, 20.5 more than the Wildcats surrender per outing (15).
- Nevada is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 15 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 225 more yards per game (479.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (254.5).
- In games that Nevada amasses over 254.5 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have one turnover, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (5).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- Kansas State's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- This season the Wildcats put up 14 more points per game (27.5) than the Wolf Pack surrender (13.5).
- Kansas State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 13.5 points.
- The Wildcats collect 55.5 more yards per game (362) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (306.5).
- In games that Kansas State churns out more than 306.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (3).
Nevada Top Players
- This season, Carson Strong has put up 312 passing yards (312 yards per game) while connecting on 22 of 39 passes (56.4% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.
- Toa Taua has racked up a team-high 37 rushing yards (37 yards per game). He has tacked on two catches for 22 yards (22 receiving yards per game).
- Devonte Lee has 36 yards on 11 carries (36 ypg).
- Tory Horton has three catches, leading his team with 94 yards (94 ypg) this season.
- Romeo Doubs has also contributed with six receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.
- Cole Turner has 75 receiving yards on seven receptions, averaging 75 yards per game.
Kansas State Top Players
- Skylar Thompson has passed for 144 yards while completing 64.3% of his throws (9-of-14), with zero touchdowns and one interception (144 yards per game). He's also rushed 10 times for 33 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 33 yards per game.
- Deuce Vaughn has 13 attempts for a team-high 124 rushing yards (124 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Malik Knowles has run for 35 yards on two carries (35 ypg).
- Phillip Brooks has hauled in three receptions for 81 yards, best on his team. He averages 81 receiving yards per game.
- Daniel Imatorbhebhe has tacked on 38 yards (on two catches).
Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Kansas State Wildcats Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium