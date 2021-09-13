Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (7) break up the pass intended for Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Justin Lockhart (17) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game when the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) as only 2-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 48.5.

Odds for Nevada vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Nevada -2 -109 -112 48.5 -108 -113

Over/Under Insights

Nevada has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points just two times this year.

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 63 points per game, 14.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 20 points above the 28.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 55.2, 6.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played two games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack average 35.5 points per game, 20.5 more than the Wildcats surrender per outing (15).

Nevada is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 15 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 225 more yards per game (479.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (254.5).

In games that Nevada amasses over 254.5 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have one turnover, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (5).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Kansas State's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

This season the Wildcats put up 14 more points per game (27.5) than the Wolf Pack surrender (13.5).

Kansas State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 13.5 points.

The Wildcats collect 55.5 more yards per game (362) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (306.5).

In games that Kansas State churns out more than 306.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (3).

Nevada Top Players

This season, Carson Strong has put up 312 passing yards (312 yards per game) while connecting on 22 of 39 passes (56.4% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Toa Taua has racked up a team-high 37 rushing yards (37 yards per game). He has tacked on two catches for 22 yards (22 receiving yards per game).

Devonte Lee has 36 yards on 11 carries (36 ypg).

Tory Horton has three catches, leading his team with 94 yards (94 ypg) this season.

Romeo Doubs has also contributed with six receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Cole Turner has 75 receiving yards on seven receptions, averaging 75 yards per game.

Kansas State Top Players

Skylar Thompson has passed for 144 yards while completing 64.3% of his throws (9-of-14), with zero touchdowns and one interception (144 yards per game). He's also rushed 10 times for 33 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 33 yards per game.

Deuce Vaughn has 13 attempts for a team-high 124 rushing yards (124 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Malik Knowles has run for 35 yards on two carries (35 ypg).

Phillip Brooks has hauled in three receptions for 81 yards, best on his team. He averages 81 receiving yards per game.

Daniel Imatorbhebhe has tacked on 38 yards (on two catches).

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Kansas State Wildcats Game Info