North Carolina vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1, ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0, ACC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Virginia is a 9-point underdog. The point total is 65.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds North Carolina -9 -111 -110 65 -112 -108

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points just two times this year.

Saturday's total is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 24 points per game, 41.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 65.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 9.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Tar Heels took down the Georgia State Panthers, 59-17. The Tar Heels covered the spread as 26-point favorites.

This season, the Tar Heels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

The teams combined to score 76 points, going over the 65.5-point over/under.

This year, the Tar Heels average 27.5 more points per game (34.5) than the Cavaliers give up (7.0).

When North Carolina puts up more than 7.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 220.5 more yards per game (480.5) than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (260.0).

When North Carolina churns out over 260.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (2).

Virginia Stats and Trends

The Cavaliers picked up a 42-14 win last time out against the Illinois Fighting Illini, covering the spread as 10.5-point favorites.

Oddsmakers posted a total of 56.5 for the contest, and the teams went under.

The Cavaliers rack up 25.5 more points per game (42.5) than the Tar Heels allow (17.0).

When Virginia puts up more than 17.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cavaliers rack up 267.0 more yards per game (550.5) than the Tar Heels give up per outing (283.5).

Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 283.5 yards.

The Cavaliers have two giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have three takeaways .

North Carolina Top Players

Sam Howell leads his team with 208 passing yards (208.0 per game) and has a 53.1% completion percentage (17-of-32), throwing one touchdown pass and three interceptions. He also has 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Ty Chandler has rushed for a team-leading 66 yards on 10 attempts (66.0 yards per game).

D.J. Jones has rushed for 43 yards on six carries (43.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Josh Downs has eight catches and leads the team with 123 yards (123.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Emery Simmons has also chipped in with three catches for 46 yards this year. He averages 46.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Antoine Green has caught two passes for 20 yards, averaging 20.0 receiving yards per game.

Virginia Top Players

This season, Brennan Armstrong has put up 339 passing yards (339.0 yards per game) while completing 21 of 31 passes (67.7% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Iraken Armstead has five carries for a team-high 54 rushing yards (54.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Wayne Taulapapa has run for 48 yards on five carries (48.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Dontayvion Wicks has four receptions for a team-high 94 receiving yards (94.0 per game).

Keytaon Thompson has tacked on 66 yards on five catches. He puts up 66.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Demick Starling has 65 receiving yards on one catches, with one touchdown, averaging 65.0 yards per game.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Cavaliers Game Info