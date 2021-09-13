Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) looks to pass the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A 49.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Duke

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Northwestern -2.5 -116 -105 49.5 -112 -109

Over/Under Insights

Northwestern and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Duke's games have gone over 49.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games have an average total of 45.7 points this season, 3.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 57.2 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

The Wildcats prevailed 24-6 last time out when they met the Indiana State Sycamores. The Sycamores were listed as 28.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wildcats to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to go under the 46-point over/under.

This year, the Wildcats rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Blue Devils surrender (24.0).

The Wildcats collect 337.5 yards per game, 33.5 fewer yards than the 371.0 the Blue Devils allow per outing.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Blue Devils have forced (0).

Duke Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Blue Devils took on the North Carolina A&T Aggies and won by a final score of 45-17, covering the spread as 22.5-point favorites.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Blue Devils average 36.5 points per game, 14.5 more than the Wildcats surrender (22.0).

When Duke scores more than 22.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Devils collect 166.5 more yards per game (506.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (340.0).

In games that Duke churns out more than 340.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Devils have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Northwestern Top Players

Hunter Johnson has passed for 283 yards while completing 69.8% of his throws (30-of-43), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (283.0 yards per game).

Evan Hull has taken nine attempts for a team-leading 87 rushing yards (87.0 yards per game). He's also caught three passes for 23 yards (23.0 receiving yards per game).

Andrew Clair has 14 yards on four carries (14.0 ypg).

Bryce Kirtz has hauled in seven passes for a team-high 80 yards. He averages 80.0 yards per game.

Stephon Robinson Jr.'s stat line this year shows five catches for 79 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 79.0 receiving yards per game.

Malik Washington is averaging 32.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 32 yards.

Duke Top Players

This year, Gunnar Holmberg has put up 228 passing yards (228.0 yards per game) while going 20-for-29 (69% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Mataeo Durant has churned out a team-high 255 rushing yards (255.0 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has added two catches for 37 yards (37.0 receiving yards per game).

This season Jordan Waters has rushed for 65 yards on five carries (65.0 ypg). Waters also helps out in the passing game, catching two passes to lead the team with 40 (40.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Jake Bobo has seven catches, leading his team with 88 yards (88.0 ypg) this season.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils Game Info