Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) catches a pass and runs as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Travis Jay (18) tries to tackle him. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Fsu V Notre Dame1133

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The over/under is set at 59.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Notre Dame -7 -105 -115 59.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in all three games this season.

Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 16.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76 points per game average.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Last game, the Fighting Irish beat the Toledo Rockets by a score of 32-29. The Rockets covered the spread as 16.5-point underdogs.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Fighting Irish to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The total scoring in that game went over 55.5-point over/under.

The Fighting Irish rack up 36.5 points per game, 26 more than the Boilermakers allow per contest (10.5).

Notre Dame is 0-3 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 10.5 points.

The Fighting Irish average 147 more yards per game (440) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (293).

In games that Notre Dame totals more than 293 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has three wins against the spread in two games this season.

Purdue's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

This year the Boilermakers score six more points per game (39.5) than the Fighting Irish allow (33.5).

The Boilermakers average 84 more yards per game (481.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (397.5).

When Purdue churns out more than 397.5 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Boilermakers have one turnover, three fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (4).

Notre Dame Top Players

This season, Jack Coan has racked up 366 passing yards (366 yards per game) while connecting on 26 of 35 passes (74.3% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Kyren Williams has picked up a team-high 42 rushing yards (42 yards per game). He has tacked on six catches for 83 yards (83 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

Chris Tyree has rushed for 31 yards on seven carries (31 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Michael Mayer has nine catches and paces his team with 120 receiving yards (120 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Kevin Austin Jr. has hauled in four catches for 91 yards (91 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Purdue Top Players

Jack Plummer has thrown for 313 yards while completing 70.7% of his passes (29-of-41), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (313 yards per game).

Zander Horvath has rushed for a team-high 81 yards on 21 carries (81 yards per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year King Doerue has rushed for 7 yards on five carries (7 ypg).

David Bell has eight catches, leading his team with 134 yards (134 ypg) this season.

Payne Durham has added 120 yards (on seven catches) and two touchdowns.

Jackson Anthrop has racked up 34 yards on seven receptions, averaging 34 yards per game.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers Game Info