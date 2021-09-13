Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team into Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as a heavy 25-point underdog. A 60.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Tulsa

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Ohio State -25 -112 -108 60.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to go over the current 60.5-point total in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.5 points per game, 4.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.0 points greater than the 56.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 65.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 9.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

The Buckeyes lost 35-28 last time out when they faced the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks covered the spread as 15-point underdogs.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 64.5-point over/under.

The Buckeyes put up 36.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (23.5).

When Ohio State puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 197.5 more yards per game (553.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (356.0).

Ohio State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 356.0 yards.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Golden Hurricane took on the Oklahoma State Cowboys and lost by a final score of 28-23, covering the spread as 12-point underdogs.

A total of 50.5 was set for that game, which the teams hit the over on.

This year the Golden Hurricane average 13.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Buckeyes allow (33.0).

The Golden Hurricane average 59.0 fewer yards per game (397.5) than the Buckeyes give up (456.5).

This year the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (2).

Ohio State Top Players

C.J. Stroud leads his team with 294 passing yards (294.0 per game) and has a 59.1% completion percentage (13-of-22), throwing four touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 13 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Miyan Williams has churned out a team-best 125 rushing yards (125.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Master Teague III has 29 yards on six carries (29.0 ypg).

Chris Olave has four catches and paces his team with 117 receiving yards (117.0 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson has contributed with 80 yards (on five catches) and one touchdown.

TreVeyon Henderson has collected 70 yards on one catches with one touchdown, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Tulsa Top Players

This year, Davis Brin has racked up 201 passing yards (201.0 yards per game) while completing 15 of 28 passes (53.6% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Deneric Prince has churned out a team-best 151 rushing yards (151.0 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year Shamari Brooks has rushed for 80 yards on 10 carries (80.0 ypg).

This season Keylon Stokes has four receptions for a team-high 95 receiving yards (95.0 per game).

Josh Johnson has hauled in four catches for 34 yards (34.0 yards per game).

This season Sam Crawford Jr. has caught two passes for 31 yards, averaging 31.0 receiving yards per game.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Game Info