Ohio State vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as a heavy 25-point underdog. A 60.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Tulsa
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Ohio State
-25
-112
-108
60.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to go over the current 60.5-point total in all three games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 56.5 points per game, 4.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.0 points greater than the 56.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 65.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 9.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- The Buckeyes lost 35-28 last time out when they faced the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks covered the spread as 15-point underdogs.
- The total scoring in that game hit the under on 64.5-point over/under.
- The Buckeyes put up 36.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (23.5).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 197.5 more yards per game (553.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (356.0).
- Ohio State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 356.0 yards.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- In their most recent outing, the Golden Hurricane took on the Oklahoma State Cowboys and lost by a final score of 28-23, covering the spread as 12-point underdogs.
- A total of 50.5 was set for that game, which the teams hit the over on.
- This year the Golden Hurricane average 13.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Buckeyes allow (33.0).
- The Golden Hurricane average 59.0 fewer yards per game (397.5) than the Buckeyes give up (456.5).
- This year the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (2).
Ohio State Top Players
- C.J. Stroud leads his team with 294 passing yards (294.0 per game) and has a 59.1% completion percentage (13-of-22), throwing four touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 13 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
- Miyan Williams has churned out a team-best 125 rushing yards (125.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Master Teague III has 29 yards on six carries (29.0 ypg).
- Chris Olave has four catches and paces his team with 117 receiving yards (117.0 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Garrett Wilson has contributed with 80 yards (on five catches) and one touchdown.
- TreVeyon Henderson has collected 70 yards on one catches with one touchdown, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
Tulsa Top Players
- This year, Davis Brin has racked up 201 passing yards (201.0 yards per game) while completing 15 of 28 passes (53.6% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Deneric Prince has churned out a team-best 151 rushing yards (151.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this year Shamari Brooks has rushed for 80 yards on 10 carries (80.0 ypg).
- This season Keylon Stokes has four receptions for a team-high 95 receiving yards (95.0 per game).
- Josh Johnson has hauled in four catches for 34 yards (34.0 yards per game).
- This season Sam Crawford Jr. has caught two passes for 31 yards, averaging 31.0 receiving yards per game.
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Stadium: Ohio Stadium