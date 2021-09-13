Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) are a heavy 22-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1). The game's point total is set at 61.5.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Oklahoma -22 -112 -108 61.5 -111 -110

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to go over 61.5 points in all three games this season.

Nebraska's games have yet to go over 61.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 92 points per game, 30.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 30.8 points per game, 30.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 67 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

The Sooners prevailed 76-0 last time out when they took on the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Sooners were listed as 52.5-point favorites and covered that spread.

This season, the Sooners have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 22 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This year, the Sooners score 44.7 more points per game (58) than the Cornhuskers allow (13.3).

Oklahoma is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 13.3 points.

The Sooners average 201.3 more yards per game (527) than the Cornhuskers allow per contest (325.7).

In games that Oklahoma churns out more than 325.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Nebraska has two wins against the spread.

Nebraska's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Cornhuskers rack up 16.5 more points per game (34) than the Sooners allow (17.5).

Nebraska is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 513.7 yards per game, 226.7 more yards than the 287 the Sooners give up.

When Nebraska picks up more than 287 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (6).

Oklahoma Top Players

This season, Spencer Rattler has recorded 304 passing yards (304 yards per game) while connecting on 30 of 39 passes (76.9% completion percentage), with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Kennedy Brooks has churned out a team-best 87 rushing yards (87 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year Eric Gray has run for 27 yards on nine carries (27 ypg).

Marvin Mims has five catches and paces his team with 117 receiving yards (117 ypg).

Jadon Haselwood has added 47 yards on four catches. He puts up 47 receiving yards per game this year.

Mario Williams has totaled 37 yards on six receptions with one touchdown, averaging 37 yards per game.

Nebraska Top Players

Adrian Martinez has thrown for 486 yards while completing 60% of his passes (33-of-55), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (243 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 25 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72 yards per game.

Markese Stepp has rushed for 111 yards on 21 carries (55.5 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Samori Toure has hauled in 11 catches for 170 yards, best on his team. He averages 85 receiving yards per game.

Oliver Martin has tacked on six receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Allen has 84 receiving yards on six receptions, averaging 42 yards per game.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Info