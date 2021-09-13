Ole Miss vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) are big 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0). The over/under is set at 73 for the outing.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Ole Miss -14.5 -109 -111 73 -114 -106

Over/Under Insights

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 73 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to score 100.5 points per game, 27.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 50.5 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rebels games have an average total of 69.5 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 73 total in this game is 11.2 points higher than the 61.8 average total in Green Wave games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Rebels knocked off the Austin Peay Governors, 54-17. The .

The Rebels have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

The teams combined to score 71 points, hitting the over on the 69.5-point over/under.

This year, the Rebels score 18.5 more points per game (48.5) than the Green Wave allow (30.0).

Ole Miss is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.0 points.

The Rebels average 270.5 more yards per game (599.5) than the Green Wave give up per matchup (329.0).

In games that Ole Miss piles up over 329.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rebels have one giveaway this season, while the Green Wave have five takeaways .

Tulane Stats and Trends

The Green Wave covered the spread as 47.5-point favorites last time out against the Morgan State Bears, picking up a 69-20 win.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.

This season the Green Wave rack up 31.5 more points per game (52.0) than the Rebels give up (20.5).

When Tulane puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Green Wave average 125.5 more yards per game (490.0) than the Rebels allow (364.5).

Tulane is 3-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 364.5 yards.

This year the Green Wave have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Rebels' takeaways (4).

Ole Miss Top Players

Matt Corral leads the team with 381 passing yards (381.0 yards per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage this year (22-of-32) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 55 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Snoop Conner has churned out a team-high 60 rushing yards (60.0 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.

This season Dontario Drummond has nine receptions for a team-high 177 receiving yards (177.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jonathan Mingo has added two catches for 55 yards this year. He puts up 55.0 receiving yards per game.

Jerrion Ealy has caught three passes for 51 yards, averaging 51.0 yards per game this year.

Tulane Top Players

This year, Michael Pratt has put up 296 passing yards (296.0 yards per game) while going 27-for-44 (61.4% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 34 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 34.0 yards per game.

Cameron Carroll has 31 yards on 10 carries (31.0 ypg). He also has four catches for 19 yards (19.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Tyrick James has six catches and paces his team with 93 receiving yards (93.0 ypg).

Shae Wyatt has contributed with 58 yards (on five catches).

Jaetavian Toles is averaging 42.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 42 yards.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave Game Info