Penn State vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Auburn Tigers (2-0). The over/under is set at 52.5.
Odds for Penn State vs. Auburn
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Penn State
-6.5
-109
-111
52.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points just twice this year.
- Auburn's games have gone over 52.5 points in all three opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 91, is 38.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 16.5 points per game, 36.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 55.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Nittany Lions picked up the win over the Ball State Cardinals, 44-13. The Nittany Lions covered the spread as 22.5-point favorites.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- The total scoring in that game hit the under on 58-point over/under.
- The Nittany Lions put up 25.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Tigers give up (5.0).
- Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 5.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 213.0 more yards per game (395.0) than the Tigers give up per matchup (182.0).
- In games that Penn State piles up more than 182.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (2).
Auburn Stats and Trends
- The Tigers picked up a 62-0 win last time out against the Alabama State Hornets, covering the spread as 49.5-point favorites.
- The teams combined to score 62 points, hitting the over on a point total of 60 points.
- The Tigers put up 49.5 more points per game (61.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (11.5).
- Auburn is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 11.5 points.
- The Tigers collect 245.5 more yards per game (575.5) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (330.0).
- Auburn is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 330.0 yards.
- The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Nittany Lions have five takeaways .
Penn State Top Players
- This year, Sean Clifford has recorded 247 passing yards (247.0 yards per game) while going 18-for-33 (54.5% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- Noah Cain has taken eight carries for a team-leading 48 rushing yards (48.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught five passes for 27 yards (27.0 receiving yards per game).
- This season Jahan Dotson has five catches and leads the team with 102 yards (102.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith has tacked on 71 yards (on four catches).
- This season Parker Washington has caught four passes for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 receiving yards per game.
Auburn Top Players
- Bo Nix leads the team with 275 passing yards (275.0 yards per game) and has a 90.9% completion percentage this year (20-of-22) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 32 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 32.0 yards per game.
- Tank Bigsby has taken 13 carries for a team-leading 119 rushing yards (119.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught one pass for 19 yards (19.0 receiving yards per game).
- So far this year Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 110 yards on nine carries (110.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Shedrick Jackson has five catches and leads the team with 79 yards (79.0 per game).
- Ja'Varrius Johnson's stat line this year shows three catches for 51 yards and one touchdown. He averages 51.0 receiving yards per game.
- Kobe Hudson is averaging 41.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Auburn Tigers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium