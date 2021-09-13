Sep 11, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) gestures from the line of scrimmage during the third quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Auburn Tigers (2-0). The over/under is set at 52.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Penn State -6.5 -109 -111 52.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points just twice this year.

Auburn's games have gone over 52.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 91, is 38.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 16.5 points per game, 36.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 55.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Nittany Lions picked up the win over the Ball State Cardinals, 44-13. The Nittany Lions covered the spread as 22.5-point favorites.

This season, the Nittany Lions have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Nittany Lions to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 58-point over/under.

The Nittany Lions put up 25.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Tigers give up (5.0).

Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 5.0 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 213.0 more yards per game (395.0) than the Tigers give up per matchup (182.0).

In games that Penn State piles up more than 182.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (2).

Auburn Stats and Trends

The Tigers picked up a 62-0 win last time out against the Alabama State Hornets, covering the spread as 49.5-point favorites.

The teams combined to score 62 points, hitting the over on a point total of 60 points.

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Tigers put up 49.5 more points per game (61.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (11.5).

Auburn is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 11.5 points.

The Tigers collect 245.5 more yards per game (575.5) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (330.0).

Auburn is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 330.0 yards.

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Nittany Lions have five takeaways .

Penn State Top Players

This year, Sean Clifford has recorded 247 passing yards (247.0 yards per game) while going 18-for-33 (54.5% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Noah Cain has taken eight carries for a team-leading 48 rushing yards (48.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught five passes for 27 yards (27.0 receiving yards per game).

This season Jahan Dotson has five catches and leads the team with 102 yards (102.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has tacked on 71 yards (on four catches).

This season Parker Washington has caught four passes for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Auburn Top Players

Bo Nix leads the team with 275 passing yards (275.0 yards per game) and has a 90.9% completion percentage this year (20-of-22) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 32 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Tank Bigsby has taken 13 carries for a team-leading 119 rushing yards (119.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught one pass for 19 yards (19.0 receiving yards per game).

So far this year Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 110 yards on nine carries (110.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Shedrick Jackson has five catches and leads the team with 79 yards (79.0 per game).

Ja'Varrius Johnson's stat line this year shows three catches for 51 yards and one touchdown. He averages 51.0 receiving yards per game.

Kobe Hudson is averaging 41.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Auburn Tigers Game Info