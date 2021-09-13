Sep 11, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) are heavy 15.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0). The over/under is 60.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Pittsburgh -15.5 -110 -111 60.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67, is 6.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 16.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games have an average total of 56 points this season, 4.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 60 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Panthers average 46 points per game, 22.5 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (23.5).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 23.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers collect 497 yards per game, 193 more yards than the 304 the Broncos give up per outing.

In games that Pittsburgh totals over 304 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

The Broncos picked up a 28-0 victory last time out against the Illinois State Redbirds, covering the spread as 12.5-point favorites.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Western Michigan's games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

This season the Broncos score just 0.5 more points per game (21) than the Panthers surrender (20.5).

The Broncos collect 362 yards per game, 70.5 more yards than the 291.5 the Panthers give up.

Western Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 291.5 yards.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have four takeaways .

Pittsburgh Top Players

Kenny Pickett leads the team with 272 passing yards (272 yards per game) and has a 73% completion percentage this year (27-of-37) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 39 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 39 yards per game.

Rodney Hammond has taken eight attempts for a team-leading 44 rushing yards (44 yards per game).

Lucas Krull has reeled in five passes for a team-high 58 yards with one touchdown. He averages 58 yards per game.

Jared Wayne has hauled in six catches for 55 yards (55 yards per game).

Jaylen Barden has 47 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 47 yards per game.

Western Michigan Top Players

Kaleb Eleby leads the team with 191 passing yards (191 yards per game) and has a 54.1% completion percentage this year (20-of-37) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 16 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 16 yards per game.

Sean Tyler has rushed for a team-leading 55 yards on 10 attempts (55 yards per game).

So far this year La'Darius Jefferson has run for 38 yards on 10 carries (38 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Corey Crooms has hauled in four passes for a team-high 58 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 58 yards per game.

Bryce Nunnelly has also contributed with seven catches for 52 yards this year. He averages 52 receiving yards per game.

This season Jaylen Hall has caught three passes for 46 yards, averaging 46 receiving yards per game.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Western Michigan Broncos Game Info