Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) are heavy 15.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0). The over/under is 60.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Pittsburgh
-15.5
-110
-111
60.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67, is 6.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 16.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Panthers games have an average total of 56 points this season, 4.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 60 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- The Panthers average 46 points per game, 22.5 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (23.5).
- When Pittsburgh scores more than 23.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Panthers collect 497 yards per game, 193 more yards than the 304 the Broncos give up per outing.
- In games that Pittsburgh totals over 304 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- The Broncos picked up a 28-0 victory last time out against the Illinois State Redbirds, covering the spread as 12.5-point favorites.
- The Broncos have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Western Michigan's games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- This season the Broncos score just 0.5 more points per game (21) than the Panthers surrender (20.5).
- The Broncos collect 362 yards per game, 70.5 more yards than the 291.5 the Panthers give up.
- Western Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 291.5 yards.
- The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have four takeaways .
Pittsburgh Top Players
- Kenny Pickett leads the team with 272 passing yards (272 yards per game) and has a 73% completion percentage this year (27-of-37) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 39 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 39 yards per game.
- Rodney Hammond has taken eight attempts for a team-leading 44 rushing yards (44 yards per game).
- Lucas Krull has reeled in five passes for a team-high 58 yards with one touchdown. He averages 58 yards per game.
- Jared Wayne has hauled in six catches for 55 yards (55 yards per game).
- Jaylen Barden has 47 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 47 yards per game.
Western Michigan Top Players
- Kaleb Eleby leads the team with 191 passing yards (191 yards per game) and has a 54.1% completion percentage this year (20-of-37) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 16 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 16 yards per game.
- Sean Tyler has rushed for a team-leading 55 yards on 10 attempts (55 yards per game).
- So far this year La'Darius Jefferson has run for 38 yards on 10 carries (38 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Corey Crooms has hauled in four passes for a team-high 58 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 58 yards per game.
- Bryce Nunnelly has also contributed with seven catches for 52 yards this year. He averages 52 receiving yards per game.
- This season Jaylen Hall has caught three passes for 46 yards, averaging 46 receiving yards per game.
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Western Michigan Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: RSN
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Heinz Field