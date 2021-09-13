Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) hangs on to the ball for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27)in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the San Jose State Spartans (1-1, MWC) the edge when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2, MWC) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . San Jose State is favored by a touchdown. The contest has a point total set at 59.5.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds San Jose State -7 -110 -110 59.5 -112 -108

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.8 points under the 63.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 57.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 59.5 .

The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 6.5 points below the 66.0 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Last game, the Spartans fell to the USC Trojans by a score of 30-7. The Trojans covered the spread as 15-point favorites.

The Spartans have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The teams combined to score 37 points, going under the 59.5-point over/under.

This year, the Spartans score 15.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (41.3).

The Spartans average 459.5 yards per game, only 16.2 fewer than the 475.7 the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest.

The Spartans have four giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have five takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

The Rainbow Warriors did not cover the spread as 11-point underdogs last time out against the Oregon State Beavers, coming up short by a final score of 45-27.

The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.

Sportsbooks posted a total of 65 for the matchup, and the teams hit on the over.

The Rainbow Warriors score 6.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Spartans surrender (22.0).

When Hawaii scores more than 22.0 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 432.0 yards per game, 99.0 more yards than the 333.0 the Spartans allow.

When Hawaii totals more than 333.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (1).

San Jose State Top Players

Nick Starkel leads the team with 702 passing yards (351.0 yards per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (40-of-73) while throwing four touchdowns with three interceptions.

Tyler Nevens has rushed for a team-high 149 yards on 27 attempts (74.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has run for 18 yards on seven carries (9.0 yards per game) this year. He also has five catches for 50 yards (25.0 per game).

Derrick Deese, Jr. has hauled in six catches for 135 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 67.5 receiving yards per game.

Isaiah Hamilton's stat line this year shows eight catches for 131 yards. He puts up 65.5 receiving yards per game.

Charles Ross is averaging 62.0 yards per game, racking up six receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Hawaii Top Players

Chevan Cordeiro leads the team with 525 passing yards (262.5 yards per game) and has a 59.7% completion percentage this year (43-of-72) while throwing four touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has 77 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 38.5 yards per game.

Dae Dae Hunter has picked up a team-high 148 rushing yards (74.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Nick Mardner has seven catches, leading his team with 132 yards (66.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

Calvin Turner Jr. has tacked on 10 catches for 132 yards this year. He averages 66.0 receiving yards per game.

Jared Smart has collected 105 yards on five receptions with one touchdown, averaging 52.5 yards per game.

