San Jose State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the San Jose State Spartans (1-1, MWC) the edge when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2, MWC) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . San Jose State is favored by a touchdown. The contest has a point total set at 59.5.
Odds for San Jose State vs. Hawaii
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
San Jose State
-7
-110
-110
59.5
-112
-108
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.8 points under the 63.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 57.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 59.5 .
- The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 6.5 points below the 66.0 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.
San Jose State Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Spartans fell to the USC Trojans by a score of 30-7. The Trojans covered the spread as 15-point favorites.
- The Spartans have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The teams combined to score 37 points, going under the 59.5-point over/under.
- This year, the Spartans score 15.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (41.3).
- The Spartans average 459.5 yards per game, only 16.2 fewer than the 475.7 the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest.
- The Spartans have four giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have five takeaways .
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- The Rainbow Warriors did not cover the spread as 11-point underdogs last time out against the Oregon State Beavers, coming up short by a final score of 45-27.
- The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.
- Sportsbooks posted a total of 65 for the matchup, and the teams hit on the over.
- The Rainbow Warriors score 6.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Spartans surrender (22.0).
- When Hawaii scores more than 22.0 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 432.0 yards per game, 99.0 more yards than the 333.0 the Spartans allow.
- When Hawaii totals more than 333.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (1).
San Jose State Top Players
- Nick Starkel leads the team with 702 passing yards (351.0 yards per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (40-of-73) while throwing four touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Tyler Nevens has rushed for a team-high 149 yards on 27 attempts (74.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kairee Robinson has run for 18 yards on seven carries (9.0 yards per game) this year. He also has five catches for 50 yards (25.0 per game).
- Derrick Deese, Jr. has hauled in six catches for 135 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 67.5 receiving yards per game.
- Isaiah Hamilton's stat line this year shows eight catches for 131 yards. He puts up 65.5 receiving yards per game.
- Charles Ross is averaging 62.0 yards per game, racking up six receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Hawaii Top Players
- Chevan Cordeiro leads the team with 525 passing yards (262.5 yards per game) and has a 59.7% completion percentage this year (43-of-72) while throwing four touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has 77 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 38.5 yards per game.
- Dae Dae Hunter has picked up a team-high 148 rushing yards (74.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Nick Mardner has seven catches, leading his team with 132 yards (66.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
- Calvin Turner Jr. has tacked on 10 catches for 132 yards this year. He averages 66.0 receiving yards per game.
- Jared Smart has collected 105 yards on five receptions with one touchdown, averaging 52.5 yards per game.
San Jose State Spartans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex