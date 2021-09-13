Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the SMU Mustangs (2-0). The point total for the game is set at 65.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds SMU -13.5 -112 -109 65.5 -112 -108

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 85 points per game, 19.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 49 points per game, 16.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 74.3 points per game in 2021, 8.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 65.5 total in this game is four points above the 61.5 average total in Bulldogs games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

The Mustangs came out on top 35-12 last time out when they met the North Texas Mean Green. The Mustangs were listed as 22.5-point favorites and covered that spread.

The Mustangs have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Mustangs to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The teams combined to go under the 75-point over/under.

The Mustangs rack up seven more points per game (45.5) than the Bulldogs allow (38.5).

The Mustangs rack up 513 yards per game, only 1.5 fewer than the 514.5 the Bulldogs give up per contest.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (7).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

The Bulldogs did not cover the spread as 11.5-point favorites last time out against the SE Louisiana Lions, picking up a 45-42 victory.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Bookmakers listed a point total of 70.5 for the matchup, and the teams hit the over.

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Bulldogs average 39.5 points per game, 29 more than the Mustangs give up (10.5).

When Louisiana Tech scores more than 10.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up just 10.5 fewer yards per game (408.5) than the Mustangs allow (419).

This year the Bulldogs have three turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (6).

SMU Top Players

Tanner Mordecai leads the team with 317 passing yards (317.0 yards per game) and has a 80% completion percentage this year (24-of-30) while throwing seven touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has churned out a team-best 48 rushing yards (48.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Tre Siggers has rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries (46.0 yards per game) this year.

Danny Gray has hauled in four receptions for 72 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 72.0 receiving yards per game.

Reggie Roberson Jr. has added three catches for 59 yards this year. He averages 59.0 receiving yards per game.

Grant Calcaterra has racked up 51 yards on three receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Louisiana Tech Top Players

This year, Austin Kendall has recorded 269 passing yards (269.0 yards per game) while going 20-for-36 (55.6% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception. He has added 68 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.

Marcus Williams Jr. has 21 yards on 13 carries (21.0 ypg). He also has three catches for 25 yards (25.0 ypg).

Jerrod Means has two catches, leading his team with 94 yards (94.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.

Smoke Harris' stat line this year shows four catches for 52 yards and one touchdown. He averages 52.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Isaiah Graham has caught three passes for 41 yards, averaging 41.0 receiving yards per game.

SMU Mustangs vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Game Info